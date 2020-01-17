 AFCAT Mock Test 1 2020 Online Exam 100 Questions of 300 Marks with Answer Key

Indian Air Force will conduct AFCAT 2020 Exam on 22nd and 23rd February 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the mock tests for AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates we have created mock test based on the latest exam pattern of AFCAT 2020 Exam. AFCAT Online exam for Non-technical candidates will consist of 100 Questions of 300 Marks.

AFCAT 2020 Mock Test-1: Online Exam-100 Questions of 300 Marks

Direction 1-3: Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions given below it:-

In spring, polar bear mothers emerge from dens with three months old cubs. The mother bear has fasted for as long as eight months but that does not stop the young from demanding full access to her remaining reserves. If there are triplets, the most persistent stands to gain an extra meal at the expense of others. The smallest of the cubs forfeits many meals to stronger siblings. Females are protective of their cubs but tend to ignore family rivalry over food. In 21 years of photographing polar bears, I have only once seen the smallest of triplets survive till autumn.

Q1. Female polar bears give birth during

(a) Spring

(b) Summer

(c) Autumn

(d) Winter

Q2. Mother bear

(a) Takes sides over cubs

(b) Lets the cubs fend for themselves

(c) Feeds only their favourites

(d) Sees that all cubs get an equal share

Q3. With reference to the passage, the following assumptions have been made:-

Polar bears fast as long as eight months due to non availability of prey. Polar bears always give birth to triplets.

Which of the assumptions given above is/ are true?

(a) I only

(b) II only

(c) Both I and II

(d) Neither I nor II

Direction 4-9: Select the most appropriate word from the options against each number:-

As home entertainment, television is rapidly becoming more (4) than any other form. A news broadcast becomes more immediate when people (5) actually see the scene (6) question and the movement of the figures. Films could be viewed in the (7) of the home and a variety of shows are also available. One of the advantages of travel programmes is the (8) of faraway places which many viewers would not (9) see.

Q4. (a) interesting (b) popular (c) powerful (d) purposeful

Q5. (a) could (b) would (c) might (d) shall

Q6. (a) of (b) with (c) as (d) in

Q7. (a) surroundings (b) assistance (c) comfort (d) privilege

Q8. (a) glimpses (b) image (c) portrait (d) picture

Q9. (a) possible (b) rather (c) else (d) otherwise

Direction 10-13: Choose the word which is nearest in meaning to the given word:-

Q10. Intransigent

(a) Authoritative

(b) Impersonal

(c) Strenuous

(d) Unbending

Q11. Intimidate

(a) Mislead

(b) Misplace

(c) Frighten

(d) Demoralise

Q12. Sporadic

(a) Epidemic

(b) Whirling

(c) Occasional

(d) Stagnant

Q13. Genesis

(a) Style

(b) Beginning

(c) Movement

(d) Relevant

Direction 14-17: Choose the word which is nearly opposite in meaning to the given word:-

Q14. Malevolent

(a) Kindly

(b) Vacuous

(c) Ambivalent

(d) Primitive

Q15. Purgatory

(a) Reward

(b) Celestial

(c) Flawless

(d) Proximity

Q16. Clemency

(a) Corporal

(b) Intolerance

(c) Compromise

(d) Sensibility

Q17. Cajole

(a) Nestle

(b) Secede

(c) Bully

(d) Moisten

Direction 18-21: Choose the word that best defines the given phrases:-

Q18. In weal and woe

(a) By hook or crook

(b) During illness

(c) in prosperity and adversity

(d) During the operation

Q19. Globetrotters

(a) People against global philosophy

(b) People indulging in treachery

(c) Intelligent minds

(d) Travellers around the world

Q20. A Curtain Lecture

(a) To speak plainly

(b) Vulgar Ideas

(c) Private scolding of a husband by his wife

(d) Hate others

Q21. Square pegs in round holes

(a) A genuinely helpful person

(b) A Clever person

(c) People in the wrong jobs

(d) To be perplexed

Direction 22-25: Choose the correctly spelt word:-

Q22. (a) Equanimity (b) Equannimity (c) Equanimmisty (d) Equinimity

Q23. (a) Vetarinary (b) Veteninary (c) Veterinary (d) Vetniary

Q24. (a) Konnoisseur (b) Conoisseur (c) Connoisseur (d) Konoisseur

Q25. (a) Munifisent (b) Muneficent (c) Munificent (d) Munificient

Direction 26-29: Which word or words explains the meaning of the following idioms:-

Q26. In a jiffy

(a) Outstanding

(b) Suddenly

(c) In a fix

(d) Appropriate

Q27. Upto the hilt

(a) Completely

(b) Upto the mark

(c) Upto the final decision

(d) None of these

Q28. Man of Letters

(a) Who writes too many letters

(b) An important person

(c) A politician

(d) A literary person

Q29. Sangfroid

(a) Composure

(b) Go on leave

(c) Changed Suddenly

(d) Make an attempt

Direction 30-65: Choose the most appropriate answer:-

Q30. Which country among the following has been declared Ebola-free by WHO?

(a) Sierra Leone

(b) Liberia

(c) Nigeria

(d) Guinea

Q31. How many Gold medals did India win in the Incheon Asian Games held in Oct 2014?

(a) 10

(b) 11

(c) 12

(d) 8

Q32. Who has been appointed as the new Finance Secretary of India?

(a) Arvind Mayaram

(b) Rajiv Mehrishi

(c) Kaushik Basu

(d) Dinesh Gupta

Q33. Which among the following is India’s first long range subsonic cruise missile?

(a) Agni II

(b) Prithvi

(c) Dhanush

(d) Nirbhay

Q34. The branch of science that studies cells is called

(a) Cytology

(b) Entomology

(c) Homoplastic

(d) Hormonology

Q35. How many Vice Presidents are elected at the start of its each regular session of UN General Assembly?

(a) Nine

(b) Fifteen

(c) Two

(d) Twenty one

Q36. The highest civilian award of India ‘Bharat Ratna’ has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandela. The other is

(a) Marshal Tito

(b) Mikhail Gorbachev

(c) Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan

(d) Abdul Wali Khan

Q37. Sir CV Raman was awarded Nobel Prize for his work connected with which of the following phenomenon of radiation?

(a) Scattering

(b) Diffraction

(c) Interference

(d) Polarisation

Q38. In which city is the headquarters of Asian Development Bank located?

(a) Manila

(b) Singapore

(c) Bangkok

(d) Jakarta

Q39. K-15 missile is

(a) Submarine launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM)

(b) Inter Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)

(c) Medium Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM)

(d) Short Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)

Q40. India agreed to UN Chief Ban Ki-Moon’s offer to remain as a member of the advisory board of one of the following recently.

(a) UNCCT

(b) UNICEF

(c) UNEP

(d) UNCTAD

Q41. Kaziranga National Park is famous for

(a) One-horned Rhinos

(b) Tigers

(c) Swamp Dears (Barasingha)

(d) Elephants

Q42. Who was the first Indian to win an individual medal in Olympics?

(a) Milkha Singh

(b) PT Usha

(c) Karnam Malleshwari

(d) KD Jadhav

Q43. Who among the following was the Congress President at Madras Session of 1927 when it boycotted the Simon Commission?

(a) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

(b) MA Ansari

(c) Lala Lajpat Rai

(d) Subhash Chandra Bose

Q44. Why did Kalinga prove to be a turning point in the life of Ashoka?

(a) Ashoka annexed Kalinga

(b) It was the starting point of the expansion of his empire

(c) Ashoka became a zealous Buddhist

(d) It enabled Mauryan Empire to reach its climax

Q45. Which of the following wings was not part of the espionage system described by Kautilya?

(a) Crime Branch

(b) Special Branch

(c) Political Branch

(d) None of these

Q46. Alauddin Khalji did not build

(a) Siri Fort

(b) Tomb of Jalaluddin

(c) Hauz-i-Alai

(d) Jamaat Khana Masjid

Q47. Which of the following dynasties was ruling over North India at the time of Alexander’s invasion?

(a) Nanda

(b) Maurya

(c) Sunga

(d) Kanva

Q48. Which of the following Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) is under development in India?

(a) Agni-I

(b) Agni-II

(c) Agni-IV

(d) Agni-VI

Q49. Who among the following was adjudged as the Most Valuable Player of the 17th Asian Games held at Incheon, South Korea?

(a) Mary Kom of India

(b) Kosuke Hagino of Japan

(c) Ning Zetao of China

(d) None of these

Q50. The opposition party status is accorded to a political party in the Lok Sabha only if it captures at least

(a) 5% Seats

(b) 10% Seats

(c) 15% Seats

(d) 20% Seats

Q51. Who amongst the following is the author of the book ‘A Bend in the River’?

(a) Chetan Bhagat

(b) VS Naipaul

(c) Kiran Desai

(d) Anita Desai

Q52. ‘Long Walk to Freedom’ is a book written by

(a) Sonia Gandhi

(b) LK Advani

(c) Nelson Mandela

(d) Benazir Bhutto

Q53. Which sports personality has been awarded the honorary rank of Group Captain by the IAF?

(a) Kapil Dev

(b) Sania Mirza

(c) Saina Nehwal

(d) Sachin Tendulkar

Q54. A man travelled from a point A to B at the rate of 25 Kmph and walked back at the rate of 4 Kmph. If the whole journey took 5 hrs 48 minutes, the distance between A and B is

(a) 30 Km

(b) 24 Km

(c) 20 Km

(d) 51.6 Km

Q55. A Train travelling at a uniform speed clears a platform 200 m long in 10 seconds and passes a telegraph post in 5 seconds. The speed of the train is

(a) 36 km/h

(b) 39 km/h

(c) 72 km/h

(d) 78 km/h

Q56. The price of sugar increases by 20% due to the festive season. By what percentage should a family reduce the consumption of sugar so that there is no change in the expenditure?

(a) 20%

(b) 18 1/ %

(c) 16 2/ %

(d) 16 1/ %

Q57. A’s salary is 20% lower than B’s salary, which is 15% lower than C’s salary. By how much percent is C’s salary more than A’s salary?

(a) 44.05%

(b) 45.05%

(c) 46.05%

(d) 47.05%

Q58. The average weight of 5 men is increased by 2 Kg when one of the men whose weight is 60 Kg is replaced by a new man. The weight of the new man is

(a) 50 Kg

(b) 65 Kg

(c) 68 Kg

(d) 70 Kg

Q59. A and B can do a piece of work in 18 days; B and C can do it in 24 days, A and C can do it in 36 days. In how many days B alone can finish the work?

(a) 48 days

(b) 45 days

(c) 28 4/5 days

(d) 144 days

Q60. A, B and C can do a piece of work in 20, 30 and 60 days respectively. In how many days can A do the work if he is assisted by B and C on every third day?

(a) 12 days

(b) 15 days

(c) 16 days

(d) 18 days

Q61. A man can row 9 1/3 Kmph in still water and finds that it takes him thrice as much time to row up than as to row down the same distance in the river. The speed of the current is

(a) 3 1/3 Kmph

(b) 3 1/9 Kmph

(c) 4 2/3 Kmph

(d) 4 1/3 Kmph

Q62. The speed of a boat in still water is 10 Kmph. If it can travel 26 Km downstream and 14 Km upstream in the same time, the speed of the stream is

(a) 2 Kmph

(b) 2.5 Kmph

(c) 3 Kmph

(d) 4 Kmph

Q63. If a sum becomes double in 16 years, how many times will it be in 8 years?

(a) 1 ½ times

(b) 1 1/3 times

(c) 1 ¾ times

(d) 1 ¼ times

Q64. In how many years will a sum of Rs 800 at 10% per annum compounded semi-annually become Rs 926.10?

(a) 1 1/3

(b) 1 ½

(c) 2 1/3

(d) 2 ½

Q65. A sells 2 TV sets, one at a loss of 15% and another at a profit of 15%. Find the loss/gain percentage in the overall transaction?

(a) 2.25%

(b) 3%

(c) 4%

(d) No profit, no loss

Direction 66-70: Each of these questions given below contains three elements. These elements may or may not have some inter-linkage. Each group of elements may fit into one of these diagrams at (a), (b), (c) or (d). You have to indicate the group of elements which correctly fits into the diagrams.

Q66. Which of the following diagrams indicates the best relation between Doctors, Human Beings and Married People?

Q67. Which of the following diagrams indicates the best relation between Man, Worker and Garden?

Q68. Which of the following diagrams indicates the best relation between Males, Cousins and Nephews?

Q69. Which of the following diagrams indicates the best relation between Children, Naughty, and Studious?

Q70. Which of the following diagrams indicates the best relation between Thief, Criminal and Police?

Direction 71-75: In each of the following questions find out the alternative which will replace the question mark.

Q71. Loath : Coercion :: ?:?

(a) Detest : Caressing

(b) Irritate : Caressing

(c) Irate : Antagonism

(d) Reluctant : Persuasion

Q72. Trilogy : Novel :: ?:?

(a) Rice : Husk

(b) Milk : Cream

(c) Serial : Episode

(d) Gun : Cartridge

Q73 Wife : Marriage :: ?:?

(a) Bank : Money

(b) Nationality : Citizenship

(c) Service : Qualification

(d) Attendance : Register

Q74. East : Orient :: ?:?

(a) North : Polar

(b) North : Tropic

(c) South : Capricorn

(d) West : Occident

Q75. Ignominy : Disloyalty :: ?:?

(a) Death : Victory

(b) Martyr : Man

(c) Fame : Heroism

(d) Destruction : Victory

Direction 76-80: In each of the following questions, four words have been given out of which three are alike in some manner, while the fourth one is different. Choose the word which is different from the rest.

Q76. (a) Aravalli hills (b) Shivalik hills (c) Mole hills (d) Satpura hills

Q77. (a) Beaver (b) Alpaca (c) Walrus (d) Koala

Q78. (a) Othello (b) King Lear (c) Oliver Twist (d) Macbeth

Q79. (a) Nimitz (b) Yamamoto (c) Nelson (d) Montgomery

Q80. (a) Blaze (b) Glint (c) Simmer (d) Shimmer

Direction 81-85: In each of the following questions, select a figure from amongst the four alternatives, which when placed in the blank space of figure (X) would complete the pattern.

Direction 86-90: Each of the following questions consists of five figures marked 1,2,3,4 and 5 called the Problem Figures followed by four other figures marked a, b, c and d called the Answer Figures. Select a figure from amongst the Answer Figures which will continue the same series as established by the five Problem Figures.

Direction 91-95: Each of the following questions consists of two sets of figures. Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 constitute the Problem Set while figures a, b, c and d constitute the Answer Set. There is a definite relationship between figures (1) and (2). Establish a similar relationship between figures (3) and (4) by selecting a suitable figure from the Answer set that would replace the question mark (?) in fig.(4).

Direction 96-100: In each problem, out of the four figures marked (a) (b) (c) and (d) three are similar in a certain manner. However, one figure is not like the other three. Choose the figure which is different from the rest.