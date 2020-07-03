AIBE XV 2020 Answer Key: The Bar Council of India will release the AIBE XV answer key 2020 online. Law graduate appearing for the BCI certification exam will be able to download the answer key of AIBE XV 2020 from the official website. The conducting body of the All India Bar examination will release the AIBE XV 2020 answer key soon after the entrance exam is conducted. Candidates will be required to login to their registration portal by using their registration ID and password to download their AIBE XV answer key 2020. It is important to note that the answer ley of AIBE XV 2020 released at the first instance is provisional in nature and aspirants will be allowed to raise objections to the same. In case of objections, BCI will go through the same and based on their validity will release a final answer key of AIBE XV 2020. Candidates can find complete details of AIBE XV answer key 2020 in the article below.

AIBE XV Answer Key 2020 - Important Dates

BCI will notify the candidates about the important dates of AIBE XV 2020 answer key. Candidates appearing in the exam will also be able to find the AIBE XV answer key 2020 important dates in the table below.

Event Dates AIBE XV 2020 16th August 2020* AIBE XV provisional answer key 2020 3rdweek of September* Final answer key of AIBE XV 2020 To be notified

*Tentative

AIBE XV 2020 Answer Key - How to Download

Candidates will be required to download the answer key of AIBE XV 2020 online from the official website. The steps mentioned below will help the candidates in successfully downloading their AIBE XV answer key 2020.

Go to the official website of AIBE XV 2020

In the notification bar, click on the link for AIBE XV answer key 2020

Select your AIBE XV 2020 test paper code

The answer key of AIBE XV 2020 will appear on the screen in a PDF format

Match your answers with those given in the AIBE XV 2020 answer key

Download the AIBE XV answer key 2020 for future reference

Challenging AIBE XV 2020 Answer Key

The answer key of AIBE XV 2020 released by AIBE in the first instance is provisional in nature. Candidates are allowed to report errors published in AIBE XV 2020 provisional answer key and raise objections to the same. To raise objections against wrong answers in the AIBE XV 2020 provisional answer key, candidates are required to write an email to the email address that will be provided by the BCI. In the objections to the provisional answer key of AIBE XV 2020, candidates can mention - wrong answers, options or questions and /or No correct option mentioned against any question.

The BCI will validate the challenges to the provisional answer key of 2020 and, if found to be correct, it will release a final/revised answer key. The AIBE XV final answer key 2020 published by BCI will contain clarification mentioning questions removed/ rejected from AIBE XV final result evaluation. The result of the entrance test will be based on the final answer key of AIBE XV 2020.

What after AIBE XVAnswer Key 2020

Once the final answer key of AIBE XV 2020 is released, the authorities will declare the result of the certification exam. The AIBE XV result 2020 will be released in the online mode only on the official website. Candidates must also note that the result of AIBE is typically released for each centre separately. Candidates will be required to download to their individual portal on the official website to download their AIBE XV 2020 result.

AIBE XVAnswer Key 2020 - Important Points