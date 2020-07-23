AIBE XV 2020: The Bar Council of India will conduct AIBE XV 2020 for law graduates. Candidates who have completed their undergraduate law degree (3-Year/5-Year) and are willing to practice law will be required to appear for AIBE XV 2020. BCI conducts the All India Bar exam for all such candidates. The registration process for AIBE XV is ongoing and interested candidates can complete the same in order to appear in the exam. BCI also announced candidates who had appeared for AIBE XIV at the cancelled exam centres can appear for AIBE XV 2020 without registration. AIBE XV 2020 is a certification exam. Candidates who qualify in AIBE XV 2020 will be awarded Certificate of Practice which will enable them to practice in any court of law in India. Candidates can refer to the article below to find complete information about AIBE XV 2020 including eligibility criteria, registration process, important dates, answer key, result, etc. Candidates can also bookmark this page and visit it regularly to receive updated information about AIBE XV 2020.

AIBE XV 2020 - Overview

Law graduates appearing for AIBE XV 2020 can find a brief overview of the exam details below.

Particulars Details Name of Examination All India Bar Examination Conducting Body Bar Council of India Examination Mode Offline (Open-Book Exam) Medium of Exam Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Oriya, English, Assamese, Punjabi Type of Exam Certification

AIBE XV 2020 Important Dates

BCI has released the important dates of AIBE XV 2020 on the official website. Candidates can refer to the table below for AIBE XV 2020 important dates.

Events Dates AIBE XV 2020 Registration Starts 16th May 2020 Last date for AIBE XV 2020 Registration 27th July 2020 AIBE XV Registration 2020 Payment Ends 29th July 2020 AIBE XV 2020 Application Form Submission Ends 2nd August 2020 Issue of AIBE XV 2020 Admit Cards 9th August 2020 AIBE 2020 16thAugust 2020 Release of AIBE XV Provisional Answer Key To be notified Last date to Challenge Provisional Answer Key To be notified AIBE XV 2020 Result To be notified

AIBE XV 2020 - Details

Complete detail about he various process associated woth AIBE XV 2020 are described in detail below.

AIBE XV 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates appearing for AIBE XV 2020 are required to fulfill the required eligibility criteria determined by the Bar Council of India. Details of the AIBE XV 2020 eligibility criteria 2020 are provided below.

Candidates are required to possess a law degree (3-Year/5-Year) from an institute recognised by the Bar council of India.

Candidates are also required to have registered with their respective State Bar Councils.

As per the eligibility criteria of AIBE XV 2020, there is no upper age limit for appearing in the exam.

AIBE XV 2020 Registration

The registration process of AIBE XV 2020 was started by BCI on 16th March 2020. Candidates appearing for AIBE XV 2020 are required to complete the registration process in the online mode.

The AIBE XV 2020 registration process includes providing of personal and educational qualification details, uploading of scanned documents, photograph and signature as per the format and size specified, payment of the required registration fee etc. Candidates must ensure that the application form must be complete in all aspects in order for their AIBE XV 2020 registration to be considered. Also, candidates must provide genuine and authentic information during AIBE XV 2020 registration as these details are verified by the conducting authority. Details of data mismatch in AIBE XV registration 2020 are uploaded on the official website.

AIBE XV 2020 Admit Card

The Bar Council of India will release the admit card of AIBE XV 2020 on the official website on the individual candidate portals. Candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their credentials such as registration ID and password to download their AIBE XV 2020 admit card. It is advised that candidates check the details on their AIBE XV 2020 admit card carefully and report to the conducting authority in case of any discrepancy.

AIBE XV 2020 Syllabus

The conducting body has prescribed the syllabus for AIBE XV 2020. The certification exam will include questions from a number of subjects. Candidates can know which topics from which questions will be asked in the exam by following the AIBE XV 2020 syllabus. The syllabus of AIBE XV 2020 will also allow the candidates to build an effective preparation strategy for the exam.

AIBE XV Previous Year Question Papers

Candidates should also attempt to solve the previous year question papers of AIBE XV . Solving AIBE XV previous year question papers will allow the candidates to understand the type of questions they can expect in the exam. Also, practising form AIBE XV previous year question papers will help the candidates to adjudge the level of difficulty of the exam.

AIBE XV 2020 Exam Pattern

As per the directives of BCI, AIBE XV 2020 will be held in the offline mode. The exam pattern of AIBE XV 2020 states that the certification exam will be conducted as an open book exam. Candidates will be required to attempt 100 multiple choice type questions in 3 hours and 30 minutes. The AIBE XV 2020 exam pattern also specifies that each correct answer will be awarded +1 mark while the incorrect answers or questions left unattempted will fetch 0 marks. The is no negative marking for incorrect answers prescribed in the AIBE XV 2020 exam pattern.

AIBE XV 2020 Answer Key

BCI will release the answer key of AIBE XV 2020 soon after the exam is conducted. The AIBE XV 2020 answer key will be released in the online mode which the candidates will be required to download from the official website. The answer key of AIBE XV 2020 will be released for all the question paper codes. Candidates will be able to estimate their scores in AIBE XV 2020 by cross checking their answers with that of the provisional answer key. The conducting body will also allow the candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key of AIBE XV 2020. BCI will verify the objections ans will release the final answer key of AIBE XV 2020 before the declaration of the result. The AIBE XV 2020 answer key will allow the candidates to assess whether they will qualify in the exam and obtain their CoP.

AIBE XV 2020 Result

The Bar Council of India will release the results of AIBE XV 2020 after the release of the answer key. AIBE XV 2020 results will be released in the online mode on the official website. Candidates will be able to check their AIBE XV result 2020 by visiting the official website and entering their roll number and date of birth. AIBE XV 2020 result will only indicate the qualifying status of the candidate and not include other details such as section-wise and overall marks. Candidates who are regarded qualified as per the AIBE XV 2020 result will be issued Certificate of Practice (COP) making them eligible to practice law in a court of law. AIBE XV 2020 result CoP will be sent to the individual address of the candidates by means of registered post.