AIBE XV Eligibility Criteria 2020: The conducting body, Bar Council of India, determines the AIBE XV 2020 eligibility criteria. Candidates appearing for the certification exam of BCI must be aware of the eligibility criteria of AIBE XV 2020 in order for their application to be considered. The eligibility criteria of AIBE XV will encompass all the requirements of the candidates appearing in the exam such as educational qualification, age, nationality, registration as an advocate, etc. Candidates must ensure that they meet all the eligibility requirements of AIBE XV before appearing for the exam. Any candidate not fulfilling the AIBE XV 2020 eligibility criteria will not be issued Certificate of Practice (COP) issued by the BCI. Details of AIBE XV eligibility criteria have been provided below for all the candidates appearing in the Bar Council exam.

AIBE XV Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Highlights

The BCI conducts the All India Bar Examination to check the eligibility of law graduates to practice law in India. AIBE is a certification exam which is mandatory for law graduates in the country in order to be able to practise law. Candidates qualifying in AIBE XV will be issued the COP which is instrumental for practising law in any court established in India. It is thus important for candidates to check the AIBE XV 2020 eligibility criteria before appearing for the exam. If any candidate is found not fulfilling the eligibility criteria of AIBE XV, the conducting body may cancel his Certificate of Practice (COP) anytime. This will cause a negative impact in the career of the candidates. It is thus, advised that candidates check the eligibility criteria of AIBE XV 2020 before they fill in the application form for the same.

AIBE XV Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Details

As per the eligibility criteria specified by the Bar Council of India, candidates are required to fulfill certain conditions like educational qualification, nationality along with certain other conditions. The BCI has clearly states that application forms of the candidates not fulfilling the AIBE XV 2020 eligibility criteria will not be processed further. Aspirants can find details of the AIBE XV eligibility criteria 2020 mentioned below.

AIBE XV Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Educational Qualification

Candidates appearing for AIBE XV 2020 must completed their 3-Year LLB or 5-Year LLB course from an institute recognised by the Bar Council of India.

Candidates who have completed their LLB course after July 1, 2011, are eligible to apply for AIBE XV 2020.

AIBE XV Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Bar Council Registration

An applicant of AIBE XV must be enrolled as an advocate with a State Bar Council.

AIBE XV Eligibility Criteria - Points to Remember