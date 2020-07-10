AIBE XV 2020 Important Dates: The Bar Council of India has notified the candidates of the AIBE XV important dates 2020. Candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination must be aware of the important dates of AIBE XV 2020. The AIBE XV 2020 important dates includes all the exam related event. It is necessary that candidates keep track of AIBE XV important dates 2020 so that they do not miss out on any of the crucial events. The important dates of AIBE XV 2020 include information about registration process, admit card release, entrance test date, release of answer key, result, etc. AIBE is conducted for law graduates willing to practice law anywhere in the country. Candidates who qualify AIBE XV 2020 will be awarded a Certificate of Practice making them eligible to practice law. Complete details about AIBE XV 2020 important dates can be found in the article below.

AIBE XV 2020 Important Dates - Overview

Candidates can find an overview of the important dates of AIBE XV 2020 in the table below.

Events Dates AIBE XV Registration 2020 Starts May 16, 2020 AIBE XV 2020 Registration Last Date 27th July 2020 AIBE XV Registration 2020 Fee Payment Last Date 29th July 2020 Last date to complete AIBE XV 2020 Application Form 2nd August 2020 AIBE XV Admit Card 2020 Release 9th August 2020 AIBE XV 2020 16th August 2020 AIBE XV provisional answer key 2020 Release To be notified Last date to challenge AIBE XV provisional answer key To be notified AIBE XV 2020 Result Declaration To be notified

AIBE XV Important Dates 2020 - Details

The important dates of AIBE XV 2020 include the events before and after the exam in a chronological order. Students can find details about the calendar of events of AIBE XV 2020 important dates below.

AIBE XV 2020 Important Dates - Official Notification

As per the AIBE XV important dates 2020, the official notification for the exam was released by BCI on 10th May 2020. The official notification contained information about the exam and also included registration details.

AIBE XV Important Dates 2020 - Registration

The BCI had opened the AIBE XV registration window on 16th May as per AIBE XV 2020 important dates. The registration process for AIBE XV 2020 is online and the window is open until 27th July 2020 for registration as well as payment of fees. Post registration candidates will be able to complete the application form until 2nd August 2020 as per AIBE XV important dates 2020.

AIBE XV 2020 Important - Admit card

Successfully registered candidates will be issued admit cards by the BCI. As per the important dates of AIBE XV 2020, the admit card will be released a week before the scheduled exam date, i.e. 9th August 2020 in the online mode. Candidates will be required to download their AIBE XV 2020 admit cards from the official website using their registration Id and password.

AIBE XV Important Dates 2020 - Entrance

According to the AIBE XV important dates 2020, the entrance exam has been scheduled to be conducted on 16th August 2020. Candidates will be required to appear in the offline AIBE XV 2020 exam to receive their BCI certification

AIBE XV 2020 Important Dates - Answer Key

The conducting body will release the answer key for AIBE XV soon after the exam is conducted. The AIBE XV 2020 important date for the release of answer key will be notified by the Bar Council of India soon. Candidates will also be able to release objections to the preliminary answer key released by the conducting authority.

AIBE XV Important Dates 2020 - Result

Soon after the release of the final answer key, the BCI will release the AIBE XV result for all the candidates who appeared in the exam. Candidates will be able to download their AIBE XV result from their registration portal on the official website. The important date for AIBE XV 2020 result declaration will be notified by the conducting body soon.