AIBE XV 2020 Preparation Tips: The Bar Council of India will conduct AIBE XV 2020 as an open book exam. The open-book exam, however, poses its own set of challenges which the candidates need to overcome by forming a sound preparation strategy for AIBE XV 2020. The All India Bar Council exam is a certification exam upon qualifying which the candidates are awarded the Certificate of Practice. Law graduates will require certification from BCI to practise law anywhere in the country. It is, therefore, important that candidates follow all the tips to prepare for AIBE XV 2020 in order to qualify in the exam. Candidates in the exam will be tested on their ability to deduce legal problems using reasoning, aptitude and knowledge of legal aspects. In the article below, we have discussed the important AIBE XV 2020 preparation tips which the candidates can utilise as they prepare to appear in the exam.
AIBE XV 2020 Preparation - Exam Pattern Details
As one prepares for AIBE XV 2020, it is important to understand and be familiar with the exam pattern. Various aspects of the exam are highlighted in the pattern such as exam mode, duration which the candidates need to account for as they build the preparation strategy. An overview of the AIBE XV exam pattern is provided below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode ofExamination
|
Offline (Open-Book)
|
AIBE XV 2020 exam duration
|
3 hours 30 minutes
|
Total Number of Questions
|
100
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQ
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark per correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
No
AIBE Preparation Tips 2020 - Syllabus Details
The syllabus of AIBE XV 2020 will include the topics from which questions will be asked in the exam. As a part of preparation for AIBE XV 2020, it is imperative that candidates are familiar with the official syllabus released by the conducting authority. In addition to this, the sectional weightage of each topic is necessary to construct a preparation strategy for the exam. A brief overview of the syllabus for AIBE XV 2020 and their relative weightage is provided below.
|
Subject or Topic
|
Total number of questions
|
Constitutional Law
|
10
|
Criminal Procedure Code
|
10
|
Code of Civil Procedure
|
10
|
Indian Penal Code
|
8
|
Evidence Act
|
8
|
Family Law
|
8
|
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act
|
8
|
Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law
|
5
|
Law related to Taxation
|
4
|
Labour and Industrial Laws
|
4
|
Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act
|
4
|
Public Interest Litigation
|
4
|
Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI rules
|
4
|
Administrative Law
|
3
|
Environmental Law
|
2
|
Land Acquisition Act
|
2
|
Cyber Law
|
2
|
Intellectual Property Laws
|
2
|
Company Law
|
2
AIBE XV 2020 Preparation Tips
Law graduates willing to obtain the Certificate of Practice from BCI must qualify in the AIBE XV 2020 exam. It is, therefore, important that candidates have a sound preparation strategy for AIBE XV 2020 in place. Once the candidates are familiar and the syllabus of the exam, they can proceed towards forming the plan for AIBE XV 2020 preparation. To help candidates with the same, we have included some important AIBE XV 2020 preparation tips below.
- Having a study plan in place is most essential when preparing for AIBE XV 2020. Equipped with the knowledge of the syllabus, candidates must formulate a schedule they can follow. It is important that aspirants not only prepare but adhere to the study plan.
- Candidates must understand that the various topics in AIBE syllabus carry different weightage as highlighted above. It is thus, beneficial if they prepare for AIBE XV 2020 accordingly devoting time to each topic. However, they must ensure that topics with lower weightage are not neglected altogether because they would also contribute towards the overall score in the exam.
- An efficient to prepare for AIBE XV 2020 is by solving previous year question papers. The BCI has released AIBE previous year question papers. Solving the question papers can also prove to be very helpful as they will allow the candidates to understand the manner in which questions will be asked in the exam. Additionally, the candidates will also be able to estimate the level of difficulty of the questions they can expect in the exam.
- With a syllabus as vast and diverse as this, candidates will have to allot time for revision in the AIBE XV 2020 preparation strategy. Candidates must make the habit of making notes as they read and revisit the topic until they have complete mastery over the same and feel confident. Revision is a must for AIBE XV 2020 preparation.
- As the exam approaches candidates must also ensure that they take up mock test to have a qualitative estimate of their preparation. Mock tests will allow candidates to work on their time-management skills by insinuating exam-day like conditions. Candidates will have a better knowledge of how to distribute their time efficiently among the various sections in the exam if they practice solving mock test as a part of AIBE XV 2020 preparation.