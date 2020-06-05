AIBE XV 2020 Preparation Tips: The Bar Council of India will conduct AIBE XV 2020 as an open book exam. The open-book exam, however, poses its own set of challenges which the candidates need to overcome by forming a sound preparation strategy for AIBE XV 2020. The All India Bar Council exam is a certification exam upon qualifying which the candidates are awarded the Certificate of Practice. Law graduates will require certification from BCI to practise law anywhere in the country. It is, therefore, important that candidates follow all the tips to prepare for AIBE XV 2020 in order to qualify in the exam. Candidates in the exam will be tested on their ability to deduce legal problems using reasoning, aptitude and knowledge of legal aspects. In the article below, we have discussed the important AIBE XV 2020 preparation tips which the candidates can utilise as they prepare to appear in the exam.

AIBE XV 2020 Preparation - Exam Pattern Details

As one prepares for AIBE XV 2020, it is important to understand and be familiar with the exam pattern. Various aspects of the exam are highlighted in the pattern such as exam mode, duration which the candidates need to account for as they build the preparation strategy. An overview of the AIBE XV exam pattern is provided below.

Particulars Details Mode ofExamination Offline (Open-Book) AIBE XV 2020 exam duration 3 hours 30 minutes Total Number of Questions 100 Type of Questions MCQ Total Marks 100 Marking Scheme +1 mark per correct answer Negative Marking No

AIBE Preparation Tips 2020 - Syllabus Details

The syllabus of AIBE XV 2020 will include the topics from which questions will be asked in the exam. As a part of preparation for AIBE XV 2020, it is imperative that candidates are familiar with the official syllabus released by the conducting authority. In addition to this, the sectional weightage of each topic is necessary to construct a preparation strategy for the exam. A brief overview of the syllabus for AIBE XV 2020 and their relative weightage is provided below.

Subject or Topic Total number of questions Constitutional Law 10 Criminal Procedure Code 10 Code of Civil Procedure 10 Indian Penal Code 8 Evidence Act 8 Family Law 8 Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act 8 Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law 5 Law related to Taxation 4 Labour and Industrial Laws 4 Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act 4 Public Interest Litigation 4 Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI rules 4 Administrative Law 3 Environmental Law 2 Land Acquisition Act 2 Cyber Law 2 Intellectual Property Laws 2 Company Law 2

AIBE XV 2020 Preparation Tips

Law graduates willing to obtain the Certificate of Practice from BCI must qualify in the AIBE XV 2020 exam. It is, therefore, important that candidates have a sound preparation strategy for AIBE XV 2020 in place. Once the candidates are familiar and the syllabus of the exam, they can proceed towards forming the plan for AIBE XV 2020 preparation. To help candidates with the same, we have included some important AIBE XV 2020 preparation tips below.