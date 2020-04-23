AIBE XV Syllabus 2020: Get the detailed syllabus of AIBE XV 2020 Here

AIBE XV Syllabus 2020: The conducting body, Bar Council of India is responsible for prescribing AIBE XV 2020 syllabus. The All India Bar Examination is a certification exam or AIBE 2020 which law graduates require to attempt to receive certification from BCI. Candidates must familiarize themselves with AIBE XV 2020 syllabus in order to formulate their preparation strategy for the certification exam. BCI will conduct the Bar Examination as an open book exam and hence the syllabus of AIBE XV 2020 is crucial for candidates as it will enable them to have a better assessment or the questions raised in the exam. Having an overview of the AIBE XV syllabus 2020 will not only give the candidates an upper hand in the exam but also help them score better in the exam. Candidates familiar with the AIBE XV 2020 syllabus will also allow the candidates to know about the important sections and topics that carry more weightage in the examination. To get insights on the AIBE XV syllabus 2020, candidates attempting the exam can read the article below.

AIBE XV Syllabus 2020 - Overview

AIBE is a certification exam which is mandatory for the law graduates. Candidates who qualify AIBE XV 2020 exam will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (cop). The candidates who register for appearing in the AIBE XV 2020 exam will be sent preparatory material by the BCI two weeks after it receives the application. The preparatory material will include the complete set of topics included in AIBE XV 2020 syllabus from which questions will be asked in the exam. The list of AIBE XV syllabus 2020 topics and their detailed description has been provided for the candidates below.

Administrative Law - Questions from this section in AIBE XV 2020 will assess candidates’ knowledge about different administrative bodies and such laws.

Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act - The syllabus of AIBE XV 2020 under this topic deals with parties involved in a dispute present their case to a neutral partycalled the arbitrator. Candidates will be required to have an understanding of dispute redressal bodies and laws.

Code of Civil Procedure - Included in the AIBE XV Syllabus 2020, the Code of Civil Procedure governs the civil proceedings in our country.

Company Law - Candidates preparing for AIBE XV 2020 are required to have knowledge about law that defines the rights and conduct of organisations or businesses and the associated stakeholders.

Constitutional Law - The AIBE XV 2020 syllabus also includes the laws in the Indian Constitution.

Criminal Procedure Code - Criminal case procedures are also included in the syllabus of AIBE XV 2020.

Cyber Law - AIBE XV 2020 will assess a candidate’s understanding of the crimes and laws related to the internet, cyberspace, etc.

Environmental Law - Included in AIBE XV syllabus 2020 are laws to regulate pollution, protection of flora and fauna,use of natural resources, international conventions, agreements, laws related to environmental clearance, etc.

Evidence Act - The Indian Evidence Act, 1872 is also included in the syllabus of AIBE XV 2020.

Family Law - Laws involved in settling of disputes between family members or relations are included in AIBE XV 2020 syllabus.

Indian Penal Code (IPC) - The official criminal code of India along with supplementary criminal provisions of IPC are a part of the AIBE XV 2020 syllabus.

Intellectual Property Laws - Laws protecting the ownership of property that includes both tangible or intangible assets, laws related to patent, GI indication, etc are are included in the syllabus of AIBE 2020.

Labour and Industrial Laws - Candidates attempting AIBE XV 2020 are expected to be aware of the labour codes, recent labour reforms approved by the Government of India, laws and norms related to International Labour Organisation etc.

Land Acquisition Act - The certification exam will also assess candidates’ understanding of different legalities of land acquisition, supreme court guidelines and other laws passed by the parliament.

Public Interest Litigation - Candidates are expected to have an understanding of the general laws related to the PIL etc.

Taxation Laws- The AIBE Syllabus 2020 includes laws governed by the Income Tax Act, 1961 along with the tax reforms initiated by the Govt of India in recent such as GST.

AIBE XV Syllabus 2020 - Topic-Wise Weightage

The different topics in AIBE XV 2020 syllabus carry different weightage in the exam. Candidates must be aware of the topic-wise weightage in AIBE XV syllabus 2020 so that they can formulate a preparation strategy that will allow them to perform better in the exam. The topic-wise weightage of the AIBE XV 2020 syllabus is given below.

Subject or Topic Total number of questions Constitutional Law 10 Criminal Procedure Code 10 Code of Civil Procedure 10 Indian Penal Code 8 Evidence Act 8 Family Law 8 Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act 8 Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law 5 Law related to Taxation 4 Labour and Industrial Laws 4 Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act 4 Public Interest Litigation 4 Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI rules 4 Administrative Law 3 Environmental Law 2 Land Acquisition Act 2 Cyber Law 2 Intellectual Property Laws 2 Company Law 2

AIBE XV Syllabus 2020 - Exam Pattern

In addition to knowing the syllabus if AIBE XV 2020, candidates must also be aware of the exam pattern. As AIBE XV 2020 will be an open-book exam, details of the exam pattern will help the candidates estimate their performance in the certification exam. The BCI determines the exam pattern of AIBE XV 2020. The certification exam will be conducted in the offline mode as a pen-and-paper based test. The question in AIBE XV 2020 will be objective type I nature and there will be a total of 100 questions. Each question in AIBE XV 2020 will carry bringing he maximum marks in the exam to 100. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in AIBE XV 2020. The exam duration will of 3 hours and 30 minutes. BCI will conduct AIBE XV 2020 in 11 language that the candidates can choose from.