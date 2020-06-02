AIBE XV Exam Pattern 2020: The conducting body, Bar Council of India is responsible for releasing the exam pattern of AIBE XV 2020. The exam pattern of AIBE XV 2020 is made available by the BCI on the official website of the All India Bar Examination. Candidates appearing for the BCI certification exam must be aware of the AIBE XV exam pattern 2020. By knowing the exam pattern of AIBE XV 2020 law graduates will be able to understands the basic structure of the examination. It is compulsory for all law graduates to obtain certification from BCI in order to practise law anywhere in the country. As such, knowledge about the AIBE XV 2020 exam pattern will provide the candidates with a better chance of qualifying in the exam. The exam pattern of AIBE 2020 will entail details such as the mode of examination, language options provided, making pattern, total number of questions, question type, etc. For complete details on the AIBE XV 2020 exam pattern, aspirants are advised to go through the article below.

AIBE XV 2020 Exam Pattern - Overview

Particulars Details Mode of AIBE XV 2020 Examination Offline AIBE XV 2020 exam duration 3 hours 30 minutes Type of Examination Open Book Total Number of Questions 100 Type of Questions MCQ Total Marks 100 Marking Scheme +1 mark per correct answer Negative Marking No

AIBE XV 2020 Exam Pattern - Details

According to the exam pattern of AIBE XV 2020, the exam will be held in the offline mode as an open book examination. Candidates will be required to mark their answers on the answer sheet. As it is an open-book examination, the questions will be designed to judge the analytical ability of the candidates and access their understanding of the basic concepts in law. Candidates will be allowed to carry textbooks, source materials, etc., with them to the examination centres.

The AIBE XV 2020 exam pattern prescribes that there will be a total of 100 objective-type (multiple-choice) questions to which the candidates will be required to provide answers. Each question in AIBE XV 2020 will comprise of four options from which candidates will be required to mark their answers. Candidates will be required to attempt the 100 questions within time duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

As described in the exam pattern of AIBE XV 2020, candidates will be awarded +1 mark for every correct answers. There is no penalty for wrong answers as negative marking is not prescribed in the exam pattern of AIBE XV 2020.

AIBE is a certification exam for the law graduates conducted by the BCI and as per the AIBE XV 2020 exam pattern candidates securing a minimum of 40% marks in the exam will be considered qualified and will be awarded Certificate of Practice (COP).

The BCI has prescribed in the AIBE XV 2020 exam pattern that the exam will be conducted in 11 languages viz. Hindi, English, Gujarati, Assamese, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi and Oriya. Candidates are required to choose their medium of examination at the time of filling in the application form for AIBE XV 2020.

AIBE XV 2020 Exam Pattern - Distribution of Marks

Along with the exam pattern, the conducting body also defines the distribution of marks among the various topics included in the exam. Candidates can benefit a lot by knowing about the marks distribution among various topics as it will help them formulate their exam preparation strategy. The details of the distribution of marks among various topics in AIBE XV 2020 has been provided below.