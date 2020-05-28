AIBE XV Registration 2020: Candidates seeking certification from BCI are required to complete the AIBE XV 2020 registration process in order to appear in the exam. The Bar Council of India is responsible for conducting the registration process of AIBE XV 2020 for candidates appearing in the All India Bar examination. The BCI started AIBE XV registration 2020 on 16th May. Eligible candidates are required to participate and complete the AIBE XV 2020 registration process in order to be able to sit for the exam. The online registration process of AIBE XV 2020 requires a candidate to provide general information, filling out the application form, uploading the requisite documents and paying the registration fee. To prevent rejection of AIBE XV registration 2020, candidates are required to fulfil the required eligibility criteria and provide only authentic and genuine information. Law graduates must go through the article below to obtain all the necessary information about AIBE XV registration 2020.

AIBE XV Registration 2020 - Important Dates

The BCI has released the important dates for AIBE XV 2020 registration on the official website. Law aspirants must keep track of the AIBE XV registration 2020 key dates to be aware of all the important events. Details about AIBE XV 2020 registration important dates are provided in the table below.

Events Dates Start of AIBE XV registration 2020 16th May 2020 Payment of AIBE XV 2020 registration fee starts 16th May 2020 (5 PM) Last date to register for AIBE XV 2020 27th July 2020 Last date for paying AIBE XV registration fee 29thJuly 2020 Last date for submission of application form 2ndAugust 2020

AIBE XV Registration 2020 - Things Required

Law graduates must keep certain things ready in hand before starting with the registration process of AIBE XV 2020. This will allow them to complete AIBE XV registration 2020 in a hassle-free manner. The requirements for AIBE XV 2020 registration process are mentioned below.

A valid email Id

An active mobile number

Scanned copy of passport sized photograph

Scanned copy of signature

Enrolment certificate

Any other document as necessary

AIBE XV 2020 Registration Process

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to complete partake and complete the registration process of AIBE XV 2020.

Visit the official website of AIBE XV 2020

Click on the link for AIBE XV registration 2020

Enter your enrollment number and select the state for new registration

Fill the AIBE XV 2020 application form by entering your personal and communication details

Fill in other details such as education qualification, enrollment details, category status, etc

Upload scanned self-attested copies of passport-sized photograph, signature, enrolment certificate and photo id proof in the format and size specified

Check the declaration box and click on ‘Save’

Print the challan for paying AIBE XV 2020 registration fee

Fill the challan form and submit the registration fee through any branch of State Bank of India (Rs. 3560 for General/OBC category candidates and Rs. 2560/- for SC/ST category candidates)

Upload the copy of challan after paying the registration fee of AIBE XV 2020

Enter the Journal number, Branch code and date of challan

Cross-check the details and click on ‘Submit’

Download and save a duly filled in copy of the AIBE XV 2020 registration form for future reference

AIBE XV Registration 2020 - Important Points