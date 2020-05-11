UPSC/IBPS/GATE की Free में तैयारी के लिए AICTE ELIS Courses: 15 मई से पहले करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

UPSC/IBPS/GATE जैसे Exams की तैयारी के अलावा ढेरों Free Courses, AICTE ELIS पर उपलब्ध है। free.aicte-india.org पर 15 मई 2020 से पहले अगर आप पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए फ्री रेजिट्रेशन कर सकते हैं और परीक्षा की तैयारी कर सकते हैं या फिर अपनी स्किल्स को बेहतर कर सकते हैं।
ELIS portal का मकसद स्टूडेंट्स को बेहतर कंटेंट उपलब्ध कराना है जिससे न सिर्फ वो अपने रेगुलर सब्जेक्ट्स की पढ़ाई बेहतर कर सके बल्कि अपनी स्किल्स को भी बेहतर कर सकें। इस पोर्टल में 26 अलग-अलग कोर्सेज, 18 प्रमुख Ed-tech Companies द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। सामन्यतः इन Courses की कीमत Rs 5,000 से लेकर Rs 20,000 होती है लेकिन सभी Companies, 15 मई से पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को ये कोर्स मुफ्त में उपलब्ध करा रही हैं।
UGC ने शेयर करे 10 महत्वपूर्ण Websites के Links: इनके द्वारा आप घर बैठ कर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करें
AICTE ELIS Courses मे UPSC/IBPS/GATE जैसे Exams की तैयारी के अलावा MIT-Harvard edX Online Campus Program, Statistics 101, Deep Learning Onramp, Data Science for Beginners/ Python for Data Science जैसे Courses भी उपलब्ध हैं । आइए जानते हैं कि कैसे आप इनके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं ।
Registration Process - AICTE ELIS Free Courses:
Step 1: आधिकारिक वेबसाइट free.aicte-india.org पर जाएं
Step 2: अपने मनपसंद कोर्स का चयन करें जैसे 'Introduction to UPSC' या फिर 'GATE Exam Preparation'।
Step 3: Course Description, Requirements जैसी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी चेक करें ।
Step 4: कोर्स के आगे 'Learn for Free' या फिर 'Learn @1' पर क्लिक करें ।
Step 5: अपना विवरण भरें और सेव करें ।
हमने आपकी सुविधा के लिए यहाँ Direct लिंक्स उपलब्ध करवाये हैं।
कोर्स का नाम & लिंक:
GATE Exam Preparation
Introduction to UPSC
http://free.aicte-india.org/Introduction-to-UPSC.php
Introduction to Banking
http://free.aicte-india.org/Introduction-to-Banking.php
Digital Marketing
http://free.aicte-india.org/digital-marketing.php
On-line Engineering Teaching Resources
http://free.aicte-india.org/On-line-Engineering-Teaching-Resources.php
ProTeen
Diploma in Machine Learning with R studio
http://free.aicte-india.org/machine-learning-with-Rstudio.php
Machine Learning using Python
http://free.aicte-india.org/machine-learning-using-python.php
Data Analytics using R
IAAA: Certified Software Testing Professional - Functional Testing
IAAA: Certified Agile Scrum Associate
LEAP: Learning Excellence & Progression
http://free.aicte-india.org/learning-excellence-and- progression.php
Big Data 101
R Programming
Java Programming
Data Science for Beginners/Python for Data Science
Programming Work Bench
Digital Marketing
MATLAB Onramp
Machine Learning Onramp
Deep Learning Onramp
AI/ML Internship
Ekeeda
EnggOnline
Integrated Educational & Learning Program
http://free.aicte-india.org/Integrated-Educational-and-
GUVI
Certified Full Stack Engineer
Mechanical Engineering Essentials Program
http://free.aicte-india.org/Mechanical-Engineering-Essentials- Program.php
Performance Management & Competency Mapping
http://free.aicte-india.org/performance-management- competency-mapping.php
Financial Management
Online Internship in Financial Analysis Basics
http://free.aicte-india.org/online-internship-in-financial-
Online Internship in Investment Analysis Skills
Great Learning Academy
MTC E- learning management system
http://free.aicte-india.org/MTCE-learning-management- system.php
Edulib
TickTalkTo
Study Skills Package
Courses for Communication Skills and Interview Preparation
http://free.aicte-india.org/communication-skills-and-interview- preparation.php
Virtual Robotics Toolkit (VRT)
CAD using Autodesk Inventor
Xcelerator
Statistics 101
Quanser's Experience Controls App
http://free.aicte-india.org/quansers-experience-controls-
Structural and Foundation Analysis
http://free.aicte-india.org/structural-and-foundation-
Non-Scholastic Aptitude Test
http://free.aicte-india.org/Non-Scholastic-Aptitude-Test.php
PracCamp
