Study at Home
UPSC/IBPS/GATE की Free में तैयारी के लिए AICTE ELIS Courses: 15 मई से पहले करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

UPSC/IBPS/GATE के अलावा कई अन्य प्रोफेशनल कोर्स भी उपलब्ध। विद्यार्थियों को 15 मई 2020 से पहले free.aicte-india.org पर ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं और Lockdown के दौरान तैयारी कर सकते हैं या फिर अपनी स्किल्स को सुधार सकते हैं। 

May 11, 2020 18:24 IST
AICTE ELIS Free Courses
AICTE ELIS Free Courses

UPSC/IBPS/GATE जैसे Exams की तैयारी के अलावा ढेरों Free Courses, AICTE ELIS पर उपलब्ध है। free.aicte-india.org पर 15 मई 2020 से पहले अगर आप पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए फ्री रेजिट्रेशन कर सकते हैं और परीक्षा की तैयारी कर सकते हैं या फिर अपनी स्किल्स को बेहतर कर सकते हैं।   

ELIS portal का मकसद स्टूडेंट्स को बेहतर कंटेंट उपलब्ध कराना है जिससे न सिर्फ वो अपने रेगुलर सब्जेक्ट्स की पढ़ाई बेहतर कर सके बल्कि अपनी स्किल्स को भी बेहतर कर सकें। इस पोर्टल में 26 अलग-अलग कोर्सेज, 18 प्रमुख Ed-tech Companies द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। सामन्यतः  इन Courses की कीमत Rs 5,000 से लेकर Rs 20,000 होती है लेकिन सभी Companies, 15 मई से पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को ये कोर्स मुफ्त में उपलब्ध करा रही हैं। 

UGC ने शेयर करे 10 महत्वपूर्ण Websites के Links: इनके द्वारा आप घर बैठ कर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करें

AICTE ELIS Courses मे UPSC/IBPS/GATE जैसे Exams की तैयारी के अलावा MIT-Harvard edX Online Campus Program, Statistics 101, Deep Learning Onramp, Data Science for Beginners/ Python for Data Science जैसे Courses भी उपलब्ध हैं । आइए जानते हैं कि कैसे आप इनके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं । 

 Registration Process - AICTE ELIS Free Courses:

Step 1: आधिकारिक वेबसाइट free.aicte-india.org पर जाएं

Step 2: अपने मनपसंद कोर्स का चयन करें जैसे 'Introduction to UPSC' या फिर  'GATE Exam Preparation'।

Step 3: Course Description, Requirements जैसी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी चेक करें । 

Step 4: कोर्स के आगे  'Learn for Free' या फिर  'Learn @1' पर क्लिक करें । 

Step 5: अपना विवरण भरें और सेव करें । 

हमने आपकी सुविधा के लिए यहाँ Direct लिंक्स उपलब्ध करवाये हैं। 

कोर्स का नाम & लिंक:

GATE Exam Preparation

http://free.aicte-india.org/GATE-Exam-Preparation.php

Introduction to UPSC

http://free.aicte-india.org/Introduction-to-UPSC.php

Introduction to Banking

http://free.aicte-india.org/Introduction-to-Banking.php

Digital Marketing

http://free.aicte-india.org/digital-marketing.php

On-line Engineering Teaching Resources

http://free.aicte-india.org/On-line-Engineering-Teaching-Resources.php

ProTeen

http://free.aicte-india.org/proteen.php

Diploma in Machine Learning with R studio

http://free.aicte-india.org/machine-learning-with-Rstudio.php

Machine Learning using Python

http://free.aicte-india.org/machine-learning-using-python.php

Data Analytics using R

http://free.aicte-india.org/data-analytics-using-R.php

IAAA: Certified Software Testing Professional - Functional Testing

http://free.aicte-india.org/functional-testing.php

IAAA: Certified Agile Scrum Associate

http://free.aicte-india.org/agile-scrum-associate.php

LEAP: Learning Excellence & Progression

http://free.aicte-india.org/learning-excellence-and- progression.php

Big Data 101

http://free.aicte-india.org/BigData101.php

R Programming

http://free.aicte-india.org/R-Programming.php

Java Programming

http://free.aicte-india.org/Java-Programming.php

Data Science for Beginners/Python for Data Science

http://free.aicte-india.org/Data-Science-for-Beginners.php

Programming Work Bench

http://free.aicte-india.org/Programming-Work-Bench.php

MATLAB Onramp

http://free.aicte-india.org/MATLAB-Onramp.php

Machine Learning Onramp

http://free.aicte-india.org/Machine-Learning-Onramp.php

Deep Learning Onramp

http://free.aicte-india.org/Deep-Learning-Onramp.php

AI/ML Internship

http://free.aicte-india.org/AI-ML-Internship.php

Ekeeda

http://free.aicte-india.org/Ekeeda.php

EnggOnline

http://free.aicte-india.org/EnggOnline.php

Integrated Educational & Learning Program

http://free.aicte-india.org/Integrated-Educational-and-

Learning-Program.php

GUVI

http://free.aicte-india.org/GUVI.php

Certified Full Stack Engineer

http://free.aicte-india.org/CFSE.php

Mechanical Engineering Essentials Program

http://free.aicte-india.org/Mechanical-Engineering-Essentials- Program.php

Performance Management & Competency Mapping

http://free.aicte-india.org/performance-management- competency-mapping.php

Financial Management

http://free.aicte-india.org/Financial-Management.php

Online Internship in Financial Analysis Basics

http://free.aicte-india.org/online-internship-in-financial-

analysis-basics.php

Online Internship in Investment Analysis Skills

http://free.aicte-india.org/investment-analysis-skills.php

Great Learning Academy

http://free.aicte-india.org/great-learning-academy.php

MTC E- learning management system

http://free.aicte-india.org/MTCE-learning-management- system.php

Edulib

http://free.aicte-india.org/Edulib.php

TickTalkTo

http://free.aicte-india.org/ticktalkto.php

Study Skills Package

http://free.aicte-india.org/study-skills-package.php#

Courses for Communication Skills and Interview Preparation

http://free.aicte-india.org/communication-skills-and-interview- preparation.php

Virtual Robotics Toolkit (VRT)

http://free.aicte-india.org/virtual-robotics-toolkit.php

CAD using Autodesk Inventor

http://free.aicte-india.org/autodesk-inventor.php

Xcelerator

http://free.aicte-india.org/xcelerator.php

Statistics 101

http://free.aicte-india.org/Statistics101.php

Quanser's Experience Controls App

http://free.aicte-india.org/quansers-experience-controls-

app.php

Structural and Foundation Analysis

http://free.aicte-india.org/structural-and-foundation-

analysis.php

Non-Scholastic Aptitude Test

http://free.aicte-india.org/Non-Scholastic-Aptitude-Test.php

PracCamp

http://free.aicte-india.org/PracCamp.php

NI Online Training Resources

http://free.aicte-india.org/NI-Online-Training-Resources.php

NI Badge Program

http://free.aicte-india.org/NI-Badge-Program.php

On-line Engineering Teaching Resources

http://free.aicte-india.org/On-line-Engineering-Teaching-

Resources.php

Ultra-concurrent Remote laboratory

http://free.aicte-india.org/Ultra-concurrent-Remote-

laboratory.php

Emona Remote Lab Experiments in Electronics & Telecommunications

http://free.aicte-india.org/Emona-Remote-Lab-Experiments-in- Electronics-and-Telecommunications.php

 

