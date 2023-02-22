AIESL Recruitment 2023: 371 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The AIESL has announced the AIESL Aircraft Technician Posts Recruitment 2023 for 371 posts of Aircraft Technician. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of AIESL i.e., www.aiasl.in.For more information on how to apply for the AIESL Aircraft Technician Posts Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process has started and the last date for submission of application forms is 20th March 2023. As many as 371 vacancies have been announced for the post of Aircraft Technician Posts, and others.

The minimum educational qualification for AIESL Recruitment 2023 has been released by the AIESL in the official notification. Candidates must hold a SSC/ NCVT/ Diploma in Engineering Discipline from a recognized university/institution as per the official notification.

Candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the AIESL Recruitment 2023 Official Notification.

The AIESL has invited applications for 371 Aircraft Technician Posts.

AIESL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) Posts Name Aircraft Technician Posts Total Vacancies 371 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 20th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 20th March 2023 Selection process Personality Test and Document Verification

Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under AIESL Aircraft Technician Posts Recruitment 2023.

The AIESL Aircraft Technician Posts Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the AIESL Aircraft Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification.

AIESL Aircraft Technician Posts Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins 20th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 20th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the AIESL in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

As many as 371 vacancies have been announced for the post of Aircraft Technician.

Post Number of Vacancies Aircraft Technician 371



The AIESL Aircraft Technician Posts Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website.

The age limit to apply for AIESL Aircraft Technician Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. The age limit varies for different posts and age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Post Maximum Age Limit General and Ex-Servicemen 35 OBC 38 SC/ST 40

The minimum educational qualification for AIESL Recruitment 2023 has been released by the AIESL in the official notification Candidates must hold a SSC/ NCVT/ Diploma in Engineering Discipline from a recognized university/institution as per the official notification. For detailed information regarding the AIESL Aircraft Technician Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification candidates can refer to the official notification.

The AIESL Aircraft Technician Posts Recruitment 2023 Application Fee has been specified in the detailed notification released by the AIESL.

Category Fee General/OBC/EWS Rs 1000/- SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen Rs 500/-

To apply for AIESL Aircraft Technician Posts Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of AIESL i.e., www.aiasl.in.

Candidates applying for Aircraft Technician Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for AIESL Aircraft Technician Posts Recruitment 2023 as per AIESL Aircraft Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification is 20th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.