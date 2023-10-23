AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification For 96 Senior Resident Vacancies, Apply Online

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 is out for 96 Senior Resident vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released the recruitment notification for 96 Senior Resident vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on October 21 and the last date to apply online is October 27. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsbhopal.edu.in

The selection process for Senior Residents will be done through interview and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Bhopal notification for the recruitment of 96 Senior Residents (Non-Academic) has been released. The application process for the post started on October 23. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences Posts Name Senior Resident Total Vacancies 96 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 21, 2023 Application Start Date October 21, 2023 Application End Date October 27, 2023 Time Period of Initial Appointment 3 years from the date of appointment Selection process Interview Document Verification

Candidates can download the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 96 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Vacancies For AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident

A total of 96 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Bhopal for Senior Resident. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Department Total No. of Posts Anesthesiology 4 Biochemistry 1 Cardiology 1 Cardiothoracic Surgery 6 Dentistry 1 E.N.T. 1 Endocrinology & Metabolism 2 Forensic Medicine/Toxicology 1 General Medicine 17 General Surgery 21 Hospital Administration 1 Medical Oncology/Haematology 4 Microbiology 1 Neonatology 2 Nuclear Medicine 4 Obstetrics & Gynaecology 1 Ophthalmology 3 Orthopaedics 4 Paediatric Surgery 1 Paediatrics 7 Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation 1 Radiodiagnosis 5 Radiotherapy 1 Surgical Oncology 2 Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank 1 Trauma & Emergency Medicine 1 Trauma & Emergency Medicine 2

What is the AIIMS Bhopal Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates applying for the posts should not have crossed 45 years. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 for Educational Qualification.

Educational Qualification: A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplines recognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance.

Valid Registration with NMC/DCI/State Medical/Dental Council.

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Selection Process

The AIIMS Bhopal 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Interview Document Verification

Interview will conducted on November 3, 2023, of candidates who have filled the application form till October 27, 2023.

The candidates who have failed to fill out the application till the 27.10.2023 but still willing to appear for the interview in departments in which interviews are scheduled on 03.11.2023, can directly report on the interview day with all requisite certificates related to their eligibility and qualifications, along with the duly filled applications form, which will be made available in offline mode in the office of Registrar.

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid Rs 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 as per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA as admissible under rule(s).

Steps to Apply for the AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the Vacancy button.

Step 3: Click on the apply link of Advertisement for recruitment of Senior Residents

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Pay the required fees and submit the application