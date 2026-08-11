AIIMS Bibinagar NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
The NEET 2026 result has been released, and candidates are now waiting for the Round 1 cutoff. Until the official ranks are announced, candidates can refer to the previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoff for AIIMS Bibinagar to estimate their admission chances.
AIIMS Bibinagar is a popular choice among candidates seeking admission to MBBS through NEET UG. The AIIMS Bibinagar NEET Cutoff 2026 will indicate the rank required to secure an MBBS seat at the institute. The cutoff will be released after the completion of NEET UG 2026 counselling and will vary according to category, counselling round and seat availability.
Candidates waiting for the 2026 cutoff can check the previous years’ and expected opening and closing ranks to understand the level of competition and estimate their admission chances. In 2025, the General category closing rank for AIIMS Bibinagar was reported at 1,782 in the counselling rounds.
Also check: AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Bibinagar NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the AIIMS Bibinagar Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 where the General category is expected to open at 626 and close at 2512. Moreover, the ST category admissions are expected to start at rank 10466 and finish at rank 50017.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
626 - 842
|
2110 - 2512
|
OBC
|
514 - 1322
|
3364 - 4097
|
EWS
|
1951 - 2658
|
4030 - 4359
|
SC
|
8850 - 10748
|
20897 - 27797
|
ST
|
10466 - 21583
|
41918 - 50017
AIIMS Bibinagar NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table highlights the NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks for AIIMS Bibinagar. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 817-1782
- OBC: 514-2894
- EWS: 2796-3956
- SC: 8850-16647
- ST: 10466-39391
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
817
|
1782
|
OBC
|
514
|
2894
|
EWS
|
2796
|
3956
|
SC
|
8850
|
16647
|
ST
|
10466
|
39391
AIIMS Bibinagar NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table lists the AIIMS Bibinagar NEET 2024 opening and closing ranks. Admission opened at rank 1029 for General category and closed at rank 40731 for the ST category.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1029
|
2388
|
OBC
|
1906
|
3659
|
EWS
|
1951
|
3933
|
SC
|
14766
|
23380
|
ST
|
30152
|
40731
AIIMS Bibinagar NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks for AIIMS Bibinagar. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 626-2512
- OBC: 2466-4097
- EWS: 3375-4359
- SC: 9465-27797
- ST: 36524-50017
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
626
|
2512
|
OBC
|
2466
|
4097
|
EWS
|
3375
|
4359
|
SC
|
9465
|
27797
|
ST
|
36524
|
50017
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.