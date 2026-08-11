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AIIMS Bibinagar NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 13:38 IST

The NEET 2026 result has been released, and candidates are now waiting for the Round 1 cutoff. Until the official ranks are announced, candidates can refer to the previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoff for AIIMS Bibinagar to estimate their admission chances. 

AIIMS Bibinagar NEET Cutoff 2026
AIIMS Bibinagar NEET Cutoff 2026

AIIMS Bibinagar is a popular choice among candidates seeking admission to MBBS through NEET UG. The AIIMS Bibinagar NEET Cutoff 2026 will indicate the rank required to secure an MBBS seat at the institute. The cutoff will be released after the completion of NEET UG 2026 counselling and will vary according to category, counselling round and seat availability.

Candidates waiting for the 2026 cutoff can check the previous years’ and expected opening and closing ranks to understand the level of competition and estimate their admission chances. In 2025, the General category closing rank for AIIMS Bibinagar was reported at 1,782 in the counselling rounds. 

Also check: AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

AIIMS Bibinagar NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the AIIMS Bibinagar Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 where the General category is expected to open at 626 and close at 2512. Moreover, the ST category admissions are expected to start at rank 10466 and finish at rank 50017.  

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

626 - 842

2110 - 2512

OBC

514 - 1322

3364 - 4097

EWS

1951 - 2658

4030 - 4359

SC

8850 - 10748

20897 - 27797

ST

10466 - 21583

41918 - 50017

AIIMS Bibinagar NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table highlights the NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks for AIIMS Bibinagar. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 817-1782
  • OBC: 514-2894
  • EWS: 2796-3956
  • SC: 8850-16647
  • ST: 10466-39391

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

817

1782

OBC

514

2894

EWS

2796

3956

SC

8850

16647

ST

10466

39391

AIIMS Bibinagar NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table lists the AIIMS Bibinagar NEET 2024 opening and closing ranks. Admission opened at rank 1029 for General category and closed at rank 40731 for the ST category.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1029

2388

OBC

1906

3659

EWS

1951

3933

SC

14766

23380

ST

30152

40731

AIIMS Bibinagar NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The following table highlights the NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks for AIIMS Bibinagar. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 626-2512
  • OBC: 2466-4097
  • EWS: 3375-4359
  • SC: 9465-27797
  • ST: 36524-50017

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

626

2512

OBC

2466

4097

EWS

3375

4359

SC

9465

27797

ST

36524

50017

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 13:38 IST

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