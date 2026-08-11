AIIMS Bibinagar NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

AIIMS Bibinagar is a popular choice among candidates seeking admission to MBBS through NEET UG. The AIIMS Bibinagar NEET Cutoff 2026 will indicate the rank required to secure an MBBS seat at the institute. The cutoff will be released after the completion of NEET UG 2026 counselling and will vary according to category, counselling round and seat availability.

Candidates waiting for the 2026 cutoff can check the previous years’ and expected opening and closing ranks to understand the level of competition and estimate their admission chances. In 2025, the General category closing rank for AIIMS Bibinagar was reported at 1,782 in the counselling rounds.

Also check: AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks