AIIMS CRE 5 Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Expected Cutoff Marks Here

Key Points The AIIMS CRE 5 exam for various Group B and C Non-Faculty Posts was held from July 25-27, 2026.

Official AIIMS CRE 5 cutoff marks are not yet released, but expected ranges are provided.

Candidates must meet minimum qualifying marks (e.g., General/EWS 40%) for the next stage.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has successfully conducted the Common Recruitment exam for various Group B and C Non- Faculty Posts. The test was held from July 25 to July 27, 2026. It was conducted in online mode for subjects such as General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Knowledge. Now that the exams are over many of you might have a question: What are the cutoff marks? It is the minimum qualifying marks one must score for the next stage of recruitment process. The expected cutoff score for all the categories has been given here in this article. The final cutoff marks are issued by the authorities after the results are out. Those who qualify for computer based test will be called for further recruitment process such as skill test, document verification and institute allocation.

AIIMS CRE 5 Expected Cutoff 2026 The AIIMS CRE 5 cutoff has not been officially released yet. Based on exam difficulty, number of vacancies and competition the expected cutoff for the General category is estimated to be higher. Reserved categories like EWS, OBC, SC, ST and EWS are expected to have lower cutoff marks. AIIMS will declare the final cutoff marks on its official website. AIIMS CRE 5 Expected Category Wise Cutoff 2026 The AIIMS CRE 5 cutoff depends upon several factors such as the difficulty level of the exam and total vacancies. The official cutoff marks are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cutoff range prepared using previous years trends . These figures are only indicative and should not be considered final. Aspirants are advised to wait for the official cutoff, which will be released along on the official website.

Category Expected Cut Off Marks (Out of 400) General 270-280 EWS 260-270 OBC 250-260 SC 240-250 ST 230-240 PWD 210-220 AIIMS CRE 5 Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026 Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks according to their category in order to be considered for the next stage of the recruitment process. Check this in the table given below. Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/EWS 40% OBC 35% SC/ST 30% Steps to Check AIIMS CRE 5 Cutoff 2026 Candidates can check the cutoff marks online when it is released by the AIIMS by following the steps mentioned below- Go to the official website of AllMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Homepage will open there you will find the Important Announcement section & click on the link Cut Off of the CRE Examination for AIIMS.

The AIIMS CRE 5 Cut Off 2026 will be displayed on your screen.

Check and review the cutoff marks according to your category

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