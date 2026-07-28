AIIMS CRE 5 Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Expected Cutoff Marks Here
The AIIMS CRE 5 Exam was conducted from July 25 to 27, 2026. The final cutoff is expected to be released along with the result. Candidates can check category wise expected cutoff marks, minimum qualifying criteria, cutoff factors and steps to download the official cutoff PDF in this article.
Key Points
- The AIIMS CRE 5 exam for various Group B and C Non-Faculty Posts was held from July 25-27, 2026.
- Official AIIMS CRE 5 cutoff marks are not yet released, but expected ranges are provided.
- Candidates must meet minimum qualifying marks (e.g., General/EWS 40%) for the next stage.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has successfully conducted the Common Recruitment exam for various Group B and C Non- Faculty Posts. The test was held from July 25 to July 27, 2026. It was conducted in online mode for subjects such as General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Knowledge. Now that the exams are over many of you might have a question: What are the cutoff marks? It is the minimum qualifying marks one must score for the next stage of recruitment process. The expected cutoff score for all the categories has been given here in this article. The final cutoff marks are issued by the authorities after the results are out.
Those who qualify for computer based test will be called for further recruitment process such as skill test, document verification and institute allocation.
AIIMS CRE 5 Expected Cutoff 2026
The AIIMS CRE 5 cutoff has not been officially released yet. Based on exam difficulty, number of vacancies and competition the expected cutoff for the General category is estimated to be higher. Reserved categories like EWS, OBC, SC, ST and EWS are expected to have lower cutoff marks. AIIMS will declare the final cutoff marks on its official website.
AIIMS CRE 5 Expected Category Wise Cutoff 2026
The AIIMS CRE 5 cutoff depends upon several factors such as the difficulty level of the exam and total vacancies. The official cutoff marks are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cutoff range prepared using previous years trends . These figures are only indicative and should not be considered final. Aspirants are advised to wait for the official cutoff, which will be released along on the official website.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks (Out of 400)
|
General
|
270-280
|
EWS
|
260-270
|
OBC
|
250-260
|
SC
|
240-250
|
ST
|
230-240
|
PWD
|
210-220
AIIMS CRE 5 Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026
Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks according to their category in order to be considered for the next stage of the recruitment process. Check this in the table given below.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General/EWS
|
40%
|
OBC
|
35%
|
SC/ST
|
30%
Steps to Check AIIMS CRE 5 Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the cutoff marks online when it is released by the AIIMS by following the steps mentioned below-
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Go to the official website of AllMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
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Homepage will open there you will find the Important Announcement section & click on the link Cut Off of the CRE Examination for AIIMS.
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The AIIMS CRE 5 Cut Off 2026 will be displayed on your screen.
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Check and review the cutoff marks according to your category
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Download and save the PDF for future references.
Factor Influencing AIIMS CRE 5 Cutoff 2026
The AIIMS CRE 5 Cutoff 2026 will be decided by the examination authority after considering various factors related to the recruitment process. The key factors influencing the cutoff marks are listed below:
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Number of Vacancies: Higher number of vacancies leads to a lower cutoff, while fewer vacancies may result in a higher cutoff.
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Difficulty Level of the Exam: If the examination is difficult, the cutoff will be low. If the paper is easy then the cutoff will be high.
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Number of Applicants Higher number of applicants increases competition which can increase cutoff marks.
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Category wise Reservation The cutoff varies for different categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS as per the norms.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.