AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 410 Senior Residents, & Senior Demonstrator Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on https://aiimsexams.ac.in/. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Demonstrator. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 16 May 2022. A total of 410 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 16 May 2022

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Subject/ Specialty No. of Posts Anaesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care 50 Onco. Anaesthesiology 22 Palliative Medicine 9 Cardiac-Anaesthesiology 7 Neuro-Anaesthesiology 14 Radio-Diagnosis and Interventional Radiology 14 Cardiovascular Radiology & Endovascular Interventions 7 Neuroimaging & Interventional Neuro- Radiology 8 Orthopaedics 9 Pharmacology 2 Prosthodontics(CDER) 1 Conservative & Endodontics (CDER) 1 Orthodontics (CDER) 1 Community Dentistry(CDER) 1 Oral & Max. Surgery(CDER) 1 Critical & Intensive Care 6 Medical Oncology 9 Radiation Oncology 3 Medicine 7 Emergency Medicine 15 Medicine Trauma 14 Rheumatology 2 Geriatric Medicine 2 Neuro-Surgery 24 Paediatrics 17 Paediatrics Surgery 4 Dermatology & Venereology 3 Forensic Medicine 2 Lab. Oncology 5 Medical Physics 2 Pathology 5 Pulmonary Critical Care And Sleep Medicine 3 Lab Medicine 7 Microbiology 5 Urology 4 Obstetrics & Gynecology 13 Ophthalmology 6 Cardiology 6 Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgery(CTVS) 5 Surgery 5 Surgery Trauma (JPNATC) 18 Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery 13 Anatomy 4 Biophysics 4 Community Medicine 2 ENT 2 Hospital Administration 21 Surgical Oncology 5 Transfusion Medicine 1 Psychiatry 7 Physiology 3 Biochemistry 3 Clinical Hematology 1 Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(PMR) 4 Biotechnology 1 Total 410

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Anaesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care - A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology from

a recognized university.

a recognized university. Onco. Anaesthesiology - postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology OR DM/DNB(Onco.Anaesthesiology) from a recognized university.

Palliative Medicine - postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Palliative Medicine/Anaesthesiology/Medicine/ Genetics Medicine/Oncology (Surgical/Medical/Radiation) from a recognized university.

Note - Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked notification for more details.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must have not attained the age of 45 years. The maximum permissible relaxations are:

i) SC/ST candidates 5 years

ii) OBC candidates 3 years

iii) Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] General Category 10 years

iv) Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] OBC Category 13 years

v) Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] SC/ST Category 15 years

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Salary

For Medical candidates- Pay of Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised pay Band-3 with the entry Pay of Rs. 67700/-

For Non-Medical candidates M.Sc. with Ph.D. Rs.56100/= in level 10 under 7th CPC plus other usual Allowances.

For post of Senior Demonstrators in Medical Physics, (those with M.Sc.) of Rs.12090 + 4200 (Grade Pay) plus other usual Allowance.

Apply Online

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 16 May 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Application Fee