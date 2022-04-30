Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 410 Senior Residents, & Senior Demonstrator Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on https://aiimsexams.ac.in/. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 30, 2022 18:32 IST
Modified On: Apr 30, 2022 18:34 IST
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Demonstrator. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 16 May 2022. A total of 410 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 16 May 2022

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Subject/ Specialty No. of Posts
Anaesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care 50
Onco. Anaesthesiology 22
Palliative Medicine 9
Cardiac-Anaesthesiology 7
Neuro-Anaesthesiology 14
Radio-Diagnosis and Interventional Radiology 14
Cardiovascular Radiology & Endovascular Interventions 7
Neuroimaging & Interventional Neuro- Radiology 8
Orthopaedics 9
Pharmacology 2
Prosthodontics(CDER) 1
Conservative & Endodontics (CDER) 1
Orthodontics (CDER) 1
Community Dentistry(CDER) 1
Oral & Max. Surgery(CDER) 1
Critical & Intensive Care 6
Medical Oncology 9
Radiation Oncology 3
Medicine 7
Emergency Medicine 15
Medicine Trauma 14
Rheumatology 2
Geriatric Medicine 2
Neuro-Surgery 24
Paediatrics 17
Paediatrics Surgery 4
Dermatology & Venereology 3
Forensic Medicine 2
Lab. Oncology 5
Medical Physics 2
Pathology 5
Pulmonary Critical Care And Sleep Medicine 3
Lab Medicine 7
Microbiology 5
Urology 4
Obstetrics & Gynecology 13
Ophthalmology 6
Cardiology 6
Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgery(CTVS) 5
Surgery 5
Surgery Trauma (JPNATC) 18
Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery 13
Anatomy 4
Biophysics 4
Community Medicine 2
ENT 2
Hospital Administration 21
Surgical Oncology 5
Transfusion Medicine 1
Psychiatry 7
Physiology 3
Biochemistry 3
Clinical Hematology 1
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(PMR) 4
Biotechnology 1
Total 410

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Anaesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care - A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology from
    a recognized university. 
  • Onco. Anaesthesiology - postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology OR DM/DNB(Onco.Anaesthesiology) from a recognized university. 
  • Palliative Medicine - postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Palliative Medicine/Anaesthesiology/Medicine/ Genetics Medicine/Oncology (Surgical/Medical/Radiation) from a recognized university. 

Note - Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked notification for more details. 

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The candidate must have not attained the age of 45 years. The maximum permissible relaxations are:

i) SC/ST candidates 5 years
ii) OBC candidates 3 years
iii) Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] General Category 10 years
iv) Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] OBC Category 13 years
v) Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] SC/ST Category 15 years  

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Salary

  •  For Medical candidates- Pay of Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised pay Band-3 with the entry Pay of Rs. 67700/- 
  • For Non-Medical candidates M.Sc. with Ph.D. Rs.56100/= in level 10 under 7th CPC plus other usual Allowances. 
  •  For post of Senior Demonstrators in Medical Physics, (those with M.Sc.) of Rs.12090 + 4200 (Grade Pay) plus other usual Allowance.

Apply Online

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 16 May 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General/OBC Category: Rs.1500/- +Transaction Charges as applicable
  •  SC/ST/EWS Category: Rs.1200/- +Transaction Charges as applicable
  • Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] Candidates are exempted from payment of any Fee

 

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022?

Postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/ DNB, MDS, MS/ DNB, M.Sc. in its relative field

What is the last date for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022?

16 May 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022?

410.

