AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 For 528 Sr Resident/Demonstrator Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

AIIMS Delhi has invited online applications for the 528 Sr Resident/Demonstrator Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has invited online applications for the 528 Sr Resident/Demonstrator posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 28, 2023.



These posts includes existing vacant posts, backlog vacancies and those posts which are likely to fall vacant i.e. Stage-I between 01.07.2023 to 31.12.2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in computer based test (CBT) scheduled on July 15, 2023.



AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 14, 2023

Closing date of application: June 28, 2023

Date of CBT Exam (Stage-I): July 15, 2023

Expected date of declaration of Result(Stage-I): July 21, 2023





AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 528

Category wise vacancies

UR 181 EWS 26 OBC 158 SC 113 ST 50







AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification



Anaesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto.

Onco. Anaesthesiology: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology

OR DM/DNB(Onco.Anaesthesiology) from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto.

Palliative Medicine: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Palliative

Medicine/Anaesthesiology/Medicine/ Genetics Medicine/Oncology (Surgical/Medical/Radiation) from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto.

Cardiac-Anaesthesiology: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology

OR DM/DNB (Cardiac Anaesthesiology) from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (As of 31.08.2023)

45 years

The maximum permissible relaxations are:

SC/ST candidates 5 years OBC candidates 3 years Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] General Category 10 years Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] OBC Category 13 years Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] SC/ST Category 15 years





Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

For Medical candidates Rs.18,750+6600 (Grade Pay)+NPA plus other usual Allowances or revised pay scale as per 7th CPC as applicable. In the Pay of Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised pay Band-3 with the entry Pay of Rs. 67700/-

For Non-Medical candidates M.Sc. with Ph.D. Rs.56100/= in level 10 under 7th CPC plus other usual

Allowances.

Allowances. For post of Senior Demonstrators in Medical Physics & Biotechnology (those with M.Sc.) of Rs.12090 + 4200 (Grade Pay) plus other usual Allowance.

Computer Based Test (CBT): Overview

Date of Exam July 15th, 2023 Duration 1½ hours (90 minutes) Timing 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM Mode Objective Type (Multiple Choice type) No. of Question 80 Number of Shifts One Language of Paper English







AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 PDF





AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts with the official website– https://aiimsexams.ac.in/on or before June 28, 2023.