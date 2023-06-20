AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 For 528 Sr Resident/Demonstrator Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has invited online applications for the 528 Sr Resident/Demonstrator posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 28, 2023.
These posts includes existing vacant posts, backlog vacancies and those posts which are likely to fall vacant i.e. Stage-I between 01.07.2023 to 31.12.2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in computer based test (CBT) scheduled on July 15, 2023.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: June 14, 2023
Closing date of application: June 28, 2023
Date of CBT Exam (Stage-I): July 15, 2023
Expected date of declaration of Result(Stage-I): July 21, 2023
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 528
Category wise vacancies
|UR
|181
|EWS
|26
|OBC
|158
|SC
|113
|ST
|50
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Anaesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto.
Onco. Anaesthesiology: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology
OR DM/DNB(Onco.Anaesthesiology) from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto.
Palliative Medicine: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Palliative
Medicine/Anaesthesiology/Medicine/ Genetics Medicine/Oncology (Surgical/Medical/Radiation) from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto.
Cardiac-Anaesthesiology: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology
OR DM/DNB (Cardiac Anaesthesiology) from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (As of 31.08.2023)
45 years
The maximum permissible relaxations are:
|SC/ST candidates
|5 years
|OBC candidates
|3 years
|Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] General Category
|10 years
|Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] OBC Category
|13 years
|Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] SC/ST Category
|15 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
- For Medical candidates Rs.18,750+6600 (Grade Pay)+NPA plus other usual Allowances or revised pay scale as per 7th CPC as applicable. In the Pay of Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised pay Band-3 with the entry Pay of Rs. 67700/-
- For Non-Medical candidates M.Sc. with Ph.D. Rs.56100/= in level 10 under 7th CPC plus other usual
Allowances.
- For post of Senior Demonstrators in Medical Physics & Biotechnology (those with M.Sc.) of Rs.12090 + 4200 (Grade Pay) plus other usual Allowance.
Computer Based Test (CBT): Overview
|Date of Exam
|July 15th, 2023
|Duration
|1½ hours (90 minutes)
|Timing
|10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
|Mode
|Objective Type (Multiple Choice type)
|No. of Question
|80
|Number of Shifts
|One
|Language of Paper
|English
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 PDF
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts with the official website– https://aiimsexams.ac.in/on or before June 28, 2023.