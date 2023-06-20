AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 For 528 Sr Resident/Demonstrator Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

AIIMS Delhi SR Jobs 2023 Apply For 528 Senior Resident Vacancies

AIIMS Delhi  has invited online applications for the 528 Sr Resident/Demonstrator Posts on its official website. Check  AIIMS  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification:  The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi  has invited online applications for the 528 Sr Resident/Demonstrator posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 28, 2023. 


These posts includes existing vacant posts, backlog vacancies and those posts which are likely to fall vacant i.e. Stage-I between 01.07.2023 to 31.12.2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in computer based test (CBT) scheduled on July 15, 2023.
 

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 14, 2023
Closing date of application: June 28, 2023
Date of CBT Exam (Stage-I): July 15, 2023
Expected date of declaration of Result(Stage-I): July 21, 2023
 
 
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 528

Career Counseling

Category wise vacancies 

UR  181
EWS  26
OBC  158 
SC  113 
ST  50



 
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification


Anaesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto.

Onco. Anaesthesiology: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology
OR DM/DNB(Onco.Anaesthesiology) from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto.

Palliative Medicine: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Palliative
Medicine/Anaesthesiology/Medicine/ Genetics Medicine/Oncology (Surgical/Medical/Radiation) from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto.

Cardiac-Anaesthesiology: A postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology
OR DM/DNB (Cardiac Anaesthesiology) from a recognized university/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (As of  31.08.2023)

45 years
The maximum permissible relaxations are:

SC/ST candidates  5 years
OBC candidates  3 years
Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] General Category  10 years
Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] OBC Category  13 years
Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD] SC/ST Category  15 years



Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.


AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale 

  • For Medical candidates Rs.18,750+6600 (Grade Pay)+NPA plus other usual Allowances or revised pay scale as per 7th CPC as applicable. In the Pay of Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised pay Band-3 with the entry Pay of Rs. 67700/-
  • For Non-Medical candidates M.Sc. with Ph.D. Rs.56100/= in level 10 under 7th CPC plus other usual
    Allowances.
  • For post of Senior Demonstrators in Medical Physics & Biotechnology (those with M.Sc.) of Rs.12090 + 4200 (Grade Pay) plus other usual Allowance.

Computer Based Test (CBT): Overview 

Date of Exam    July 15th, 2023
Duration   1½ hours (90 minutes)
Timing  10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Mode   Objective Type (Multiple Choice type)
No. of Question  80
Number of Shifts  One 
Language of Paper  English



 
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 PDF

 
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts  with the official website– https://aiimsexams.ac.in/on or before June 28, 2023.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 ?

Closing date of application for these posts is June 28, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates having a postgraduate medical degree viz., MD/DNB in concerned speciality with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023?

AIIMS Delhi has invited online applications for the 528 Sr Resident/Demonstrator posts on its official website.
