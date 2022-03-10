AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022: Apply for 183 Professor and Other Posts till 25 March

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu has released a notification for recruitment to the Professor, Associate Professor & Other Posts.

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu has released a notification for recruitment to the Professor, Associate Professor & Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts latest by 25 March 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 March 2022

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Faculty- 183 Posts

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor, Assistant Professor - Medical Qualification included in the 1 or 2 schedules or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; A post-graduation. i.e. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline.

Associate Professor - Medical Qualification included in the 1 or 2 schedules or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; A post-graduation. i.e. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline; D. M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialties and M.Ch. in respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialists or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

Professor - not exceeding 58 years

Associate Professor/Assistant Professor -not exceeding 50 years

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022 Salary

Professor - PB - 4 (Rs. 37,400 - 67,000) with AGP of Rs. 10500 of CPC

Associate Professor - PB - 4 (Rs. 37,400 - 67,000) with AGP of Rs. 9000

Assistant Professor - PB - 3 (Rs. 15,600 - 39,100) with AGP of Rs. 8000

How to apply for AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online at the official website https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in on or before 25 March 2022.