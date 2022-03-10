AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022: Apply for 183 Professor and Other Posts till 25 March

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu has released a notification for recruitment to the Professor, Associate Professor & Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts latest by 25 March 2022.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 25 March 2022
AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Faculty- 183 Posts
AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Professor, Assistant Professor - Medical Qualification included in the 1 or 2 schedules or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; A post-graduation. i.e. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline.
Associate Professor - Medical Qualification included in the 1 or 2 schedules or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; A post-graduation. i.e. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline; D. M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialties and M.Ch. in respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialists or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.
AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:
Professor - not exceeding 58 years
Associate Professor/Assistant Professor -not exceeding 50 years
AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022 Salary
Professor - PB - 4 (Rs. 37,400 - 67,000) with AGP of Rs. 10500 of CPC
Associate Professor - PB - 4 (Rs. 37,400 - 67,000) with AGP of Rs. 9000
Assistant Professor - PB - 3 (Rs. 15,600 - 39,100) with AGP of Rs. 8000
How to apply for AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply online at the official website https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in on or before 25 March 2022.