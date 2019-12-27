AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2020 for Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse), Principal and Lecturer in Nursing

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited online applications for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse), Principal (College of Nursing) and Lecturer in Nursing. As per the official website, AIIMS Nagpur Online Applications will start from 15 January 2020 at 11 AM. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on official website www.aiimsnagpur.edu.in on or before the last date.

AIIMS Nagpur Notification is expected to release in the employment newspaper dated from 28 December to 04 January 2020. Candidates are advised to visit this paper for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment Latest Updates.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 January 2020 from 11:00 AM

AIIMS Nagpur Vacancy Details (expected)

Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II)

Principal, College of Nursing

Lecturer in Nursing

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse), Principal and Lecturer in Nursing:

Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II):

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University or B.Sc. (Post Certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from and Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University. Should be registered as Nurses and Midwife with the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council OR

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institution/ University and 2 years’ experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital. Should be registered as Nurses and Midwife with the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council

Principal, College of Nursing

Master Degree in Nursing with advance specialization in Nursing

Must be registered Nurse and Midwife

10 years of experience in Nursing Field after registration as Nurse out of which 7 years must have been in Nursing Education

Lecturer in Nursing

Master Degree in Nursing from a recognized university

Registered Nurse and Midwife

7 years of experience with minimum of 2 years of teaching experience

How to Apply for AIIMS Nagpur Jobs 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online through www.aiimsraipur.edu.in from 15 January 2020.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment Notification - to be out soon