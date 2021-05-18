AIIMS Raipur Interview Schedule 2021 for Junior Resident Posts Released @aiimsraipur.edu.in, Check Details

AIIMS Raipur Interview Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released the Interview Schedule for Junior Resident Posts on 17 May 2021. All such candidates who have applied for the AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Posts can download Interview Schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.

As per the short notification released, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur will conduct the interview for Junior Resident (Non-academic) Post on 18 May 2021 on 03.P.M. onwards. Candidates who have applied for these posts should note that AIIMS Raipur will communicate the time of interview individually through the telephone.

As per the short notification, the documents of candidates will be verified at the time of reporting/joining. Candidates can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.



