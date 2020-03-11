AIIMS Raipur Mock Test Link 2020 for Senior/Junior Resident Posts Released @aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur Mock Test Link 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released the Mock Test Link for Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the post of Senior/Junior Resident on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the AIIMS Raipur Senior/Junior Resident Posts can download the mock test link available from the official website of AIIMS Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has published the Mock Test Link for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Junior Resident in the department of Dentistry, on Govt. of India Residency scheme basis in AIIMS, Raipur.

The link will be available from 11 to 14 March 2020 on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur.

It is noted that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur had invited applications for Senior Resident and Junior Resident in the department of Dentistry, on Govt. of India Residency scheme basis in AIIMS, Raipur (Advertisement Admin/Recruitment/SR/Dentistry/2020/AIIMS.RPR/741, dated 20.01.2020 and Ref: Advertisement No. Admin/Rec./JR/Dent./2020/AIIMS.RPR/739, dated 14.01.2020)

Candidates applied for the Senior Resident and Junior Resident posts can download the Mock Test Link for Computer Based Test (CBT) from the official website. You can download the same also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Raipur Mock Test Link 2020 for Senior/Junior Resident Posts



AIIMS Raipur Mock Test Link 2020: Downloading Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Go the NOTICEBOARD Section on Home Page.

Click on the link of Mock Test for Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Junior Resident in the department of Dentistry, on Govt. of India Residency scheme basis in AIIMS, Raipur given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Once submitting successfully, you will get the desired Mock Test Link.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur for latest updates regarding the Senior/Junior Resident Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.