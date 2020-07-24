AIL LET 2020 Admit Card: The Army Institute of Law, Mohali, will release the AIL LET admit card 2020 for all the successfully registered candidates. The admit card of AIL LET 2020 will be released in the online mode only. Candidates will be required to login to the admission portal on the official website to download their AIL LET admit card 2020. For downloading the admit card of AIL LET 2020, candidates will be required to provide their registration credentials. The AIL LET admit card 2020 will mention important exam day details such as date and session as well the candidate’s roll number for the entrance test. The admit card of AIL LET 2020 is, thus, an important document that all candidates must mandatorily have with them on the day of the entrance test. The AIL LET 2020 admit card is also required for admission processes such as counselling. Candidates can read the article below to find complete information about AIL LET admit card 2020.

AIL LET Admit Card 2020 - Important dates

The Army Institute of Law has released the important dates of AIL LET 2020 admit card. Candidates can refer to the table below for AIL LET 2020 admit card important dates.

Events Dates AIL LET Registration 2020 Last Date (without late fee) 22nd June 2020 AIL LET 2020 Registration Portal re-opened for wards of Army Personnel and All India Category candidates 21st - 31st July 2020 AIL LET Admit Card 2020 Download 24th to 29th August 2020

AIL LET Admit Card 2020 - How to Download

Candidates will be required to download their admit card of AIL LET 2020 from the admission portal. A step-by-step procedure on how to download the AIL LET 2020 admit card has been provided for the candidates below.

Visit the official website of AIL LET 2020

In the notification section, click on the link for AIL LET admit card 2020

Log in to the portal using your registration number and password

Your AIL LET 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take 2-3 print outs of the admit card of AILET 2020

AIL LET 2020 Admit Card - Details Mentioned

The admit card of AIL LET 2020 includes several details crucial to the exam. It is thus, important, that candidates check the details mentioned on the AIL LET admit card 2020 after downloading the same. The details mentioned on AIL LET 2020 admit card are:

Name

Application Number

Roll Number

Category

Date of Birth

Exam duration

Test session and timings

Exam day guidelines

In case, candidates find that there is any discrepancy in the details provided on the admit card of AIL LET 2020, they should report to the exam authorities before the exam day and get the same rectified.

AIL LET Admit Card 2020 - Important Instructions