AIL LET Eligibility Criteria 2020: The Army Institute of Law, Mohali is responsible for deciding the AIL LET 2020 eligibility criteria. It is mandatory for candidates appearing in the law entrance to fulfill the AIL LET eligibility criteria 2020 in order to be considered for application and further admission process if the candidates are able to qualify. Candidates applying for the Army Institute of Law Entrance Test must, therefore, be aware of the eligibility criteria of AIL LET 2020. The Army Institute of Law strictly ensures that all of its candidates fulfill the AIL LET 2020 eligibility criteria. If at any point during the admission, it is found that a candidate does not meet the requirements of the AIL LET eligibility criteria 2020, his/her admission is likely to be cancelled. AIL LET is conducted for screening of candidates for admission to BA LLB programme. AIL LET eligibility criteria will entail details about educational qualification, minimum marks required, age of the candidates, etc. Candidates can read the article below to know all about AIL LET 2020 eligibility criteria.

AIL LET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - For BA LLB programme

Candidates seeking to pursue the BA LLB programme offered by Army Institute of Law must fulfill the AIL LET eligibility criteria 2020 put forth the conducting body. Details of AIL LET 2020 Eligibility criteria for BA LLB programmes is mentioned below.

Candidates are required to have passed their qualifying exam or 10+2 examination from Punjab School Education Board or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the Punjabi University, Patiala.

Candidates from all categories are required to have obtained 45% of marks in aggregate in the qualifying or the 10+2 examination as per the AIL LET 2020 eligibility criteria.

Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination are also eligible to appear for the AIL LET exam 2020. The candidature of such candidates is, however, subject to the condition that they will be required to pass their 10+2 exam with the required percentage of marks.

AIL LET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Important Points

Candidates seeking to appear for AIL LET 2020 must also be aware of certain important facts, the details of which are provided below.

In case a candidate has completed his/her qualifying examination from a Board/University whose degree has not been notified as equivalent to the Punjabi University, Patiala, s/he will be required to produce the eligibility certificate from Punjabi University, Patiala at the time of the interview. Candidates failing to do so will not be considered as eligible as per AIL LET eligibility criteria 2020.

Applicants whose results of the qualifying or 10+2 exam is delayed will be required to apply well in time to their concerned Board of examination and request to forward a confidential result directly to Principal, Army Institute of Law, Mohali, Punjab. Such candidates will also be responsible for the timely dispatch of their qualifying exam results. Any delay in receiving the results will render the candidate in eligible as per the eligibility criteria of AIL LET 2020.

AIL LET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Who are not Eligible to Apply

The Army Institute of Law, Mohali also specifies criteria for candidates who are not eligible to apply for AIL LET 2020. Details about the criteria which can render a candidate ineligible for AIL LET 2020 are given below.

Candidates who have passed their qualifying or 10+2 exam through open university systems directly, without possessing any basic qualifications for pursuing such studies, are not eligiblefor admission as per AIL LET eligibility criteria 2020

Candidates completing their Class 12 or qualifying exam through compartmental method are also not eligible for admission to the Army Institute of Law even if seats are vacant.

AIL LET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Seat Reservation

Along with the AIL LET eligibility criteria 2020, candidates must also be aware of the institute’s reservation criteria. Candidates can find details AIL LET 2020 seat reservation criteria below.