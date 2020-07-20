AIL LET Important Dates 2020: The Army Institute of Law, Mohali, has released the AIL LET 2020 important dates online. The important dates of AIL LET 2020 have been released on the official website along with the notification. Army Institute of Law Entrance Test is conducted for aspirants seeking admission to the BA LLB courses offered by the institute. The important dates of AIL LET 2020 includes information on events such as application deadline, release of AIL LET 2020 admit cards, exam date, result date, selection process, etc. Candidates must keep track of the the AIL LET important dates 2020, so they do not miss out on any crucial exam-related event. All the important details about AIL LET 2020 important dates can be found in the article below. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page on a regular basis so as to remain updated on any change in the important dates of AIL LET 2020.

AIL LET Important Dates 2020 - Overview

The Army Law Institute has notified the AIL LET 2020 important dates. A brief overview of the important dates of AIL LET 2020 has been provided in the table below.

Events Dates AIL LET 2020 Registration Start Date 1st June 2020 AIL LET Registration 2020 Last Date 22nd June 2020 AILET 2020 Registration (With Rs. 1000 Late Fee) 23rd - 25th June 2020 AIL LET 2020 Admit Card Release 18 - 24th July 2020 AIL LET 2020 24th July 2020 AIL LET 2020 Result (BA LLB) 4th August 2020 AIL LET 2020 Selection Process 31st August 2020

AIL LET 2020 Important Dates - Details

The calender of events as per the important dates of AIL LET 2020 have been described in detail below.

AIL LET Important Dates 2020 - Registration

The conducting body started the registration process as per the AIL LET 2020 important dates on 1st June 2020. The last date to register for the BA LLB entrance test was 22nd June 2020. The conducting body also allowed the provision for registration with late fee between 23rd and 25th June 2020 as mentioned in the AIL LET 2020 important dates.

AIL LET 2020 Important Dates - Admit card

The conducting body reviews the applications received and accordingly release the hall tickets or admit cards of AIL LET 2020. The candidates will be issued AIL LET 2020 admit cards on he conditions of fulfilling the required eligibility criteria of the programme applied for and submission of complete application fee by paying the required registration fee. The AIL LET important dates 2020 mentions that the admit cards for both the undergraduate and the postgraduate entrance test will be released on 18th July and has to be downloaded by 24th July 2020

AIL LET Important Dates 2020

As per the important dates of AIL LET 2020, the BA LLB entrance test will be conducted on 24th July 2020. The undergraduate entrance test will be conducted in the online mode on the scheduled date.

AIL LET Important Dates 2020 - Result

Following the conduct of the entrance exam, the Army Institute of Law will also release the AIL LET 2020 result. The AIL LET 2020 result declaration date is yet to be notified by the conducting authority. Once notified, the AIL LET 2020 important date of result declaration will be updated here as well.

AIL LET 2020 Important Dates - Selection Process

Candidates who qualify the AIL LET BA LLB entrance test are shortlisted for further selection process which comprises of a personal interview. Candidates shortlisted will be required to appear for the interview as per the selection process. As per the AIL LET important dates, the first round of selection process will be conducted on 31st August while the second round of selection process will be conducted on 7th September 2020.