AIL LET 2020 Preparation Tips: Aspirants seeking admission to the Army Institute of Law, Mohali are required to have a sound preparation strategy for AIL LET 2020. The Army Institute of Law Entrance Test is attempted by a large number of candidates vying for the limited seats on offer making it one of the toughest competitions in the country. AIL LET is conducted for aspirants seeking admission to 5-Year BA LLB course offered by the institute. Candidates applying to either of the courses will require to secure a good rank to be considered for admission to the undergraduate law course. To render their efforts fruitful, candidates will require a strategic preparation plan for AIL LET 2020. In the article below on the preparation tips for AIL LET 2020 candidates can find guidelines and tricks to prepare for AIL LET 2020. These can help aspirants form their preparation strategy for the exam based on details of the exam pattern, crucial topics from the syllabus which can prove to be greatly helpful in the preparation for AIL LET 2020.
AIL LET 2020 Preparation Tips - Exam Pattern Details
The Army Law Entrance test is one of the most sought-after entrance test in the country. As such, to start with the preparation of AIL LET 2020, candidates should begin by understanding the exam pattern. The AIL LET exam pattern will have information on a number of aspects such as exam duration, mode of exam, question type, number of, questions and marking scheme among others. Candidates preparing for AIL LET 2020 can have a brief overview of the exam pattern below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam mode
|
Online(Computer Based )
|
Medium of AIL LET
|
English
|
Exam duration of AIL LET
|
2 hours
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective (Multiple-Choice)
|
Total number of questions
|
200
|
Total marks
|
200
|
Marking scheme
|
+1 mark for each correct answer
|
Negative marking
|
NA
AIL LET2020 Preparation Strategy- Syllabus Details
To build a preparation strategy for AIL LET 2020, it is important that candidates are aware of the details of the sylllabus, the various topics included and the weightage of different sections. Candidates can go through the table below to find all the relevant syllabus details in order to prepare for AIL LET 2020.
|
Section
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Mental Ability
|
Direction Sense Test, Logical Venn Diagrams, Series, Coding and Decoding, Blood Relations, Completion of Series.
|
50
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
History, Politics, Art and Literature, Economics, General Awareness, Science, Sports and Entertainment.
|
50
|
Law Aptitude
|
aw and judiciary, Constitution of India, Current and Important legal facts, Legal terms and Principles.
|
50
|
General English
|
Reading Comprehension, Vocabulary, One-word substitution,Synonyms, Antonyms, Sentence completion, Spotting errors, Idioms and Phrases.
|
50
AIL LET 2020 Preparation Tips
- Once you are familiar with the details of the syllabus and the exam patten, the first step is to make a well-structured study plan. After you have formulatd the plan, make sure that you follow it sincerely.
- Divide the time in your study schedule among different sections. All the sections in the Army Law Institute Entrance Test carry the same weightage. So, divide your time according to topics by allotting a greater proportion of your time to topics you find more difficult or time-consuming. However, ensure that all sections of the syllabus are covered in your study plan as each of them have equal weightage.
- A very dynamic section, the GK & Current Affair section, will require the candidates have command over a broad sphere of topics. Candidates preparing for AIL LET 2020 may often find this section intimidating. These tips to prepare for AIL LET 2020 will help you in getting command over the section. For general knowledge trivia can seek out good source materials such as yearbooks, magazines, etc. To ace the current affairs section, candidates should develop the habit of staying updated with events happening around the world. You can also refer to magazines for current affairs with focus on legal aspects of important news. This can help you build an effective preparation strategy for AIL LET 2020.
- Since the legal aptitude section of AIL LET 2020 carries equal weighrage as the rest, make sure you have a sound knowledge of Indian politics, legal terms and principles and are familiar with the basics of the constitution.
- Candidates should make a habit of solving mock tests as a part of their preparation for AIL LET 2020. Being an online exam, time-management skills are of an essence and practising mock test while preparing for AIL LET 2020 will allow candidates to improve on the same. You can have assessment of your preparation for AIL LET 2020 by taking up mock tests and will provide you clarity on which topics you are well-versed in and which require more efforts. Mock tests will also allow you to recreate exam day like conditions that allows you to be better prepared for the d-day.
- Remember to revise. Revision will add finesse to your preparation and will help you to staying in touch of what you have studied so far. Regular revision as a part of AIL LET 2020 preparation will make you more comfortable about facing the challenges in the exam.