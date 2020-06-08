AIL LET 2020 Preparation Tips: Aspirants seeking admission to the Army Institute of Law, Mohali are required to have a sound preparation strategy for AIL LET 2020. The Army Institute of Law Entrance Test is attempted by a large number of candidates vying for the limited seats on offer making it one of the toughest competitions in the country. AIL LET is conducted for aspirants seeking admission to 5-Year BA LLB course offered by the institute. Candidates applying to either of the courses will require to secure a good rank to be considered for admission to the undergraduate law course. To render their efforts fruitful, candidates will require a strategic preparation plan for AIL LET 2020. In the article below on the preparation tips for AIL LET 2020 candidates can find guidelines and tricks to prepare for AIL LET 2020. These can help aspirants form their preparation strategy for the exam based on details of the exam pattern, crucial topics from the syllabus which can prove to be greatly helpful in the preparation for AIL LET 2020.

AIL LET 2020 Preparation Tips - Exam Pattern Details

The Army Law Entrance test is one of the most sought-after entrance test in the country. As such, to start with the preparation of AIL LET 2020, candidates should begin by understanding the exam pattern. The AIL LET exam pattern will have information on a number of aspects such as exam duration, mode of exam, question type, number of, questions and marking scheme among others. Candidates preparing for AIL LET 2020 can have a brief overview of the exam pattern below.

Particulars Details Exam mode Online(Computer Based ) Medium of AIL LET English Exam duration of AIL LET 2 hours Type of Questions Objective (Multiple-Choice) Total number of questions 200 Total marks 200 Marking scheme +1 mark for each correct answer Negative marking NA

AIL LET2020 Preparation Strategy- Syllabus Details

To build a preparation strategy for AIL LET 2020, it is important that candidates are aware of the details of the sylllabus, the various topics included and the weightage of different sections. Candidates can go through the table below to find all the relevant syllabus details in order to prepare for AIL LET 2020.

Section Topics Marks Mental Ability Direction Sense Test, Logical Venn Diagrams, Series, Coding and Decoding, Blood Relations, Completion of Series. 50 General Knowledge & Current Affairs History, Politics, Art and Literature, Economics, General Awareness, Science, Sports and Entertainment. 50 Law Aptitude aw and judiciary, Constitution of India, Current and Important legal facts, Legal terms and Principles. 50 General English Reading Comprehension, Vocabulary, One-word substitution,Synonyms, Antonyms, Sentence completion, Spotting errors, Idioms and Phrases. 50

AIL LET 2020 Preparation Tips