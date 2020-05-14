AIL LET Selection Process 2020: The Army Law Institute, Mohali conducts AIL LET 2020 selection process for the candidates who qualify in the entrance exam. Candidates qualifying in the Army Institute of Law Entrance Test to participate in the selection process of AIL LET 2020 for the BA LLB program offered by the institute. AIL LET 2020 selection process will comprises of steps such as document verification and offline counselling of candidates at the institute. The institute will release a merit list of candidates eligible to participate in the selection process of AIL LET 2020. During the selection process of AIL LET 2020, counselling of candidates will be conducted as per their merit rank. Post the AIL LET 2020 selection process, the authorities will release a list of candidates selected for admission to the 5-Year integrated LLB course. Candidates are advised to read the article below to get complete details on AIL LET selection process 2020.

AIL LET Selection Process 2020 - Highlights

The selection process of AIL LET 2020 will be conducted after the declaration of Army Law entrance test.

Candidates who qualify in the entrance test will be eligible to attend the AIL LET 2020 selection process

Of the total seats, 64 seats are reserved for selection through AIL LET 2020 while 16 seats under the Punjab category will be filled in order of merit drawn up by the Punjabi University.

Candidates in the AILET 2020 selection process will be allotted seats based on their eligibility and order of merit in the entrance test.

AIL LET Selection Process 2020 - Details

The details of selection process of AILET 2020 for accepting candidates for admission to the BA LLB course is provided below.

The Army Law Institute will prepare a merit list of qualified candidates for participating in the AIL LET 2020 selection process based on their performance in the entrance test.

As per the seat reservation criteria of AIL LET 2020, 60 seats are reserved for wards of Army Personnel while 4 seats will accept candidates from All India Category. Candidates under both categories will be granted admission on the basis of AIL LET selection process 2020.

As a part of AIL LET 2020 selection process, candidates will be required to appear for document verification process at the designated venue. During the document verification, the authorities will check if the candidates possess all the necessary documents and also cross-check the information in the original documents with that provided in the application. Candidature of any aspirant who does not possess all the required documents or has provided incorrect information is liable to get cancelled.

In the AIL LET selection process 2020, candidates will be screened for their medical fitness as well.

The seat allotment of the candidates in the AILET 2020 selection process will be done rankwise, as per their merit in the written entrance test.

The candidates shortlisted for admission in the selection process of AILET 2020 will be required to submit all the necessary documents at the institute and pay the required fees to complete the admission process.

AIL LET Selection Process 2020 - Documents Required

Candidates will be required to carry their original documents to the Army Law Institute during the AIL LET 2020 selection process. The list of important documents for AIL LET 2020 selection process is provided below.