AIL LET Exam Pattern 2020: The Army Institute of Law, Mohali is responsible for releasing the exam pattern of AIL LET 2020. Candidates seeking to appear Army institute of Law Entrance Test for the 5-Year LLB can now check the AIL LET 2020 exam pattern. The entrance test for the undergraduate law course will be based on the AIL LET exam pattern 2020. Candidates having an overview of the exam and will be better equipped to face the challenges on the day of the test. They should, thus, be aware of the of the exam pattern of AIL LET 2020. According to the AIL LET 2020 exam pattern prescribed by the authorities, the exam will be conducted in the online mode. AIL LET 2020 will be attempted by candidates seeking admission to undergraduate law colleges across the state of Maharashtra and thus, will witness an intense competition. The exam pattern of AIL LET is important as it includes details about exam duration, total number of questions, total marks, pattern of marking, etc. To obtain detailed information on AIL LET exam pattern 2020, candidates are advised to read the article below.

Overview of AIL LET Exam Pattern 2020

The Army law entrance exam is conducted for screening of candidates to the undergraduate BA LLB programme. Details about the AIL LET exam pattern 2020 can be found in the table below.

Particulars Details AIL LET 2020 Exam mode Online, CBT (Computer Based Test) Medium of Exam English Exam duration 2 hours (120 minutes) Type of Questions Objective (Multiple-Choice) Total number of questions 200 Total marks 200 Marking scheme +1 mark for each correct answer Negative marking NA

AIL LET Exam Pattern 2020 - Details

As per the AIL LET 2020 exam pattern, the entrance test for the BA LLB course will be conducted in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. Candidates attempting the entrance test will be required to select their answers on the computer screen.

The exam pattern of AIL LET 2020 mentions that the questions will be objective type and multiple-choice in nature. Each question, as per the exam pattern of AIL LET 2020 will comprise of four alternate options. Candidates will be required to choose their answer from among the given four options.

As prescribed in the AIL LET 2020 exam pattern, there will be a total of 200 questions in the questions paper which the candidates are required to attempt within 120 minutes.

The exam pattern of AIL LET 2020 prescribes that the questions from the various sections and topics will be of the Intermediate or 10+2 level.

According to the AIL LET exam pattern 2020, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer and there is no negative marking for the answers attempted incorrectly.

AIL LET 2020 Exam Pattern - Section-wise Marks Distribution

The Army Law entrance test with its limited number of seats sees intense competition and as such candidates must also be aware of the section-wise distribution marks along with exam pattern. Candidates can find the details of the section-wise distribution of marks of AIL LET 2020 in the table below.