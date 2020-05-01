AIL LET 2020 Question Paper: Download AIL LET Previous Year Question Papers Here

AIL LET 2020 Question Paper - Candidates appearing for the Army Institute of Law Entrance Test must familiarize themselves by solving AIL LET previous year question papers. AIL LET 2020 will be conducted by the Army Institute of Law for screening of candidates for admission to LLB and LLM programmes. The previous year question papers of AIL LET will prove very useful to the candidates attempting the exam. The AIL LET 2020 previous year question papers will allow the candidate’s to adjudge various aspects in the entrance test such as question paper pattern, difficulty level of the question paper along with estimating their level of preparation for the exam. Candidates can find the previous year question papers of AIL LET 2020 here including details on exam pattern, marks distribution, etc.

AIL LET 2020 - Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the All India Law Entrance Test can find the details of AIL LET 2020 exam pattern here. The exam pattern of AIL LET 2020 will allow the candidates know about details of exam such as duration, pattern of marking which will assist them in their preparation. The detailed exam pattern of Army Law Entrance Test 2020 is provided below.

Particulars Details Mode of exam Online (Computer-Based Test) Total marks 200 Total no. of questions 200 Type of questions MCQs AIL LET 2020 Exam Duration 2 hours Marking scheme 1 mark for each correct answer No negative marking for incorrect answers

The previous year question papers of AIL LET 2020 will help the candidates in gaining insight to the question paper pattern. The AIL LET previous year question paper will help the candidates to know about the question paper pattern and solve the same in a time bound manner. The Army Institute of Law Entrance Exam question paper pattern will thus, help in enhancing the time management skills of the candidates. Details about the AIL LET 2020 question paper for the B.A. LLB and LLM entrance along with section-wise marks distribution is provided below.

AIL LET 2020 - Question Paper Pattern and Marks Distribution

Sections No. of questions Marks General Knowledge 50 50 Mental Ability 50 50 English Comprehension 50 50 Legal Aptitude 50 50 Total 200 200

Previous Year Question Papers of AIL LET 2020

The Army Institute of Law conducts AIL LET for screening of candidates into LLB and LLM course offered by the institute in the online mode. Candidates appearing for AIL LET 2020 must understand that in order to qualify in the Army Law entrance test they are required to dedicated their time and effort in their preparation owing to the fact that there is a limited number of seats on offer and the competition is strong. The previous year question papers of AIL LET provided below can also help the candidates obtain a qualitative review of their preparation so far. Candidates can solve the AIL LET previous year question papers to have a better assessment on the range of topics they can expect questions from in the examination. Solving the previous year question papers of AIL LET 2020 will also allow the aspirants to become aware questions/topics they were unable to attempt and will thus, assist in their preparation for the exam. Candidates will be able to assess and focus on the topics where they need to devote more time and prepare for AIL LET 2020 for B.A. LLB/LLM accordingly.