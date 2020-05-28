AIL LET Registration 2020: Aspirants are mandatorily required to complete the registration process of AIL LET 2020 in order to be able to appear in the undergraduate law entrance test. The Army Institute of Law, Mohali oversees the AIL LET 2020 registration for candidates seeking to appear in the Army Law Institute Entrance Test. Eligible candidates will be required to visit the admission portal made available in the official website in order to participate and complete the AIL LET registration 2020. Candidates will be required to furnish their personal and other relevant details, upload necessary documents, pay the requisite AIL LET 2020 registration fee, etc., as a part of their AIL LET 2020 registration process. The information filled in by the candidates at the time of registration for AIL LET 2020 will be utilised in all stages of the admission process and as such candidates should fill in the details carefully. Candidates must go through the article below to obtain complete information on AIL LET registration 2020 such as important dates, procedure for registration and more.
AIL LET Registration 2020 - Important Dates
The Army Institute of Law specifies the AIL LET 2020 registration important dates which the candidates must keep in mind so to not miss out on any crucial events. Candidates can find important dates of AIL LET registration 2020 in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AIL LET 2020 registration start date
|
1st June 2020
|
Last date to register for AIL LET 2020
|
22nd June 2020
|
Last date to register with the late fee of Rs. 1000
|
25th June 2020
AIL LET Registration 2020 - Requirements
Candidates, during the registration of AIL LET 2020, will require to provide certain details and upload specific documents in order to complete the process of registration. The AIL LET 2020 registration requirements have been highlighted for the candidates below.
- A valid email Id and an active mobile number to receive registration details
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Proof of Date of Birth
- Scanned copy of passport size photograph and signature
- Scanned copy of category certificate (Army category certificate and any other as prescribed)
- Details of a valid identity proof
- Online banking details(credit card/debit card or net banking)
How to Complete AIL LET 2020 Registration Process
The exam authority conducts the AIL LET registration 2020 in the online mode only. There is no offline means provided to register for AIL LET 2020. The step-by-step procedure mentioned below entails the AIL LET 2020 registration process which the candidates are required to follow.
- Visit the official website of AIL LET 2020
- Click on the link for AIL LET Registration 2020
- Enter Personal and other details in relevant sections and submit the same
- Note down the AIL LET 2020 registration number
- Fill in the details in the application form such as educational qualification,category, communication details, etc
- Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature and documents in the specified format and size
- Pay the AIL LET registration fee in online mode; by using debit card/credit card or net banking (Rs. 3000 for candidates of all category)
- Carefully check the details provided and then click on ‘Submit’
- Download and save a duly filled in copy of AIL LET 2020 registration form
AIL LET Registration 2020 - Important Points
- Candidates should check the required eligibility criteria before registering for AIL LET 2020. Any candidate not fulfilling the required parameters of eligibility criteria will be disqualified even at the later stages of admission.
- Candidates should meticulously check the details provided in AIL LET registration 2020 as no correction facility will be provided by the exam conducting authority.
- The details of AIL LET 2020 registration process will be scrutinised by the authorities during document verification. Any candidate found guilty of furnishing false information during AIL LET registration 2020 is liable to be prosecuted in addition to his/her candidature being rejected.
- The authorities will consider the registration of AIL LET 2020 for only those candidates whose application forms are complete with all the necessary documents uploaded.