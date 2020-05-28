AIL LET Registration 2020: Aspirants are mandatorily required to complete the registration process of AIL LET 2020 in order to be able to appear in the undergraduate law entrance test. The Army Institute of Law, Mohali oversees the AIL LET 2020 registration for candidates seeking to appear in the Army Law Institute Entrance Test. Eligible candidates will be required to visit the admission portal made available in the official website in order to participate and complete the AIL LET registration 2020. Candidates will be required to furnish their personal and other relevant details, upload necessary documents, pay the requisite AIL LET 2020 registration fee, etc., as a part of their AIL LET 2020 registration process. The information filled in by the candidates at the time of registration for AIL LET 2020 will be utilised in all stages of the admission process and as such candidates should fill in the details carefully. Candidates must go through the article below to obtain complete information on AIL LET registration 2020 such as important dates, procedure for registration and more.

AIL LET Registration 2020 - Important Dates

The Army Institute of Law specifies the AIL LET 2020 registration important dates which the candidates must keep in mind so to not miss out on any crucial events. Candidates can find important dates of AIL LET registration 2020 in the table below.

Events Dates AIL LET 2020 registration start date 1st June 2020 Last date to register for AIL LET 2020 22nd June 2020 Last date to register with the late fee of Rs. 1000 25th June 2020

AIL LET Registration 2020 - Requirements

Candidates, during the registration of AIL LET 2020, will require to provide certain details and upload specific documents in order to complete the process of registration. The AIL LET 2020 registration requirements have been highlighted for the candidates below.

A valid email Id and an active mobile number to receive registration details

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Proof of Date of Birth

Scanned copy of passport size photograph and signature

Scanned copy of category certificate (Army category certificate and any other as prescribed)

Details of a valid identity proof

Online banking details(credit card/debit card or net banking)

How to Complete AIL LET 2020 Registration Process

The exam authority conducts the AIL LET registration 2020 in the online mode only. There is no offline means provided to register for AIL LET 2020. The step-by-step procedure mentioned below entails the AIL LET 2020 registration process which the candidates are required to follow.

Visit the official website of AIL LET 2020

Click on the link for AIL LET Registration 2020

Enter Personal and other details in relevant sections and submit the same

Note down the AIL LET 2020 registration number

Fill in the details in the application form such as educational qualification,category, communication details, etc

Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature and documents in the specified format and size

Pay the AIL LET registration fee in online mode; by using debit card/credit card or net banking (Rs. 3000 for candidates of all category)

Carefully check the details provided and then click on ‘Submit’

Download and save a duly filled in copy of AIL LET 2020 registration form

AIL LET Registration 2020 - Important Points