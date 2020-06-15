AIL LET Result 2020: The conducting body, the Army Institute of Law, Mohali will declare the AIL LET 2020 result. Aspirants appearing in the exam will be required to download their result of AIL LET 2020 in from the official website. It is important to note that the conducting body will release the AIL LET result 2020 in the online mode only. To check and download their AIL LET 2020 results, candidates will be required to login to their registered accounts on the official website. Details about the candidates performance in the 5-Year BA LLB entrance test will be included in the result of AIL LET 2020 along with their rank, provisional status of qualification, etc. Based on AIL LET result 2020, the conducting body will also prepare a merit list of the candidates who will be eligible to attend further admission related process such as counselling and seat allotment. Candidates interested to know all about the AIL LET 2020 result can go though the article below.

AIL LET 2020 Result - Important Dates

The conducting authority will notify the important dates of AIL LET result 2020 and the same will be updated in the table below.

Events Dates AIL LET 2020 To be notified AIL LET Result To be notified

How to download AIL LET 2020 Result

The Army Institute of Law will release the AIL LET result 2020 online on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their AIL LET 2020 result from the registration portal.

Visit the AIL LET 2020 official website

Click on the link for AIL LET result 2020

Login using your registration id and password

Your AIL LET 2020 result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result for future reference

AIL LET Result 2020 - What will it Contain

The result of AIL LET 2020 will contain information related to the candidate’s performance in he exam. Following details will be included in AIL LET 2020 result

Name of the candidate

Category

Application number

Roll number

Marks obtained in AIL LET 2020

AIL LET 2020 result Rank - Category rank and All India rank

Provisional qualifying status

AIL LET 2020 Result - Merit List

The conducting authority prepares the AIL LET result 2020 merit list containing the names of the candidates who provisionally qualify in the exam. The merit list of AIL LET 2020 will contain the names of he candidates category-wise in descending order of their merit rank. While preparing the AIL LET 2020 result merit list if there is a tie where two or more candidates have the same score, the authorities employ tie-breaking criteria. According to the AIL LET result 2020 merit list tie braking criteria, for candidates with same marks, higher rank will be given to candidate(s) with higher marks in Class 12 examination.

In case the tie still persists, the candidate older in age will be ranked higher in the merit list of AIL LET 2020 result.

AIL LET Result 2020 - Counselling

The candidates included in the AIL LET 2020 result merit list will be eligible to attend the process of counselling, document verification and seat allotment process. Candidates provisionally qualified under the Army category with rank under hundred and candidates from All India category with rank under 2020 will be called to appear in the counselling process of AIL LET 2020. Such candidates will be required to accept the seat allotted on the basis of AIL LET 2020 result by paying the requisite fee.