AIL LET Syllabus 2020: Know all about AIL LET 2020 syllabus here

AIL LET Syllabus 2020: Candidates appearing for the law entrance test conducted by the Army Institute of Law must be familiar with the syllabus of AIL LET 2020 so that they can prepare better for the exam. The Army Institute of Law conducts AIL LET for candidates seeking admission to the BA LLB and LLM courses offered by the institute. Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses must familiarise themselves with AIL LET syllabus 2020 in order to formulate a preparation strategy for the exam. Details about AIL LET 2020 syllabus are mentioned in the article below. Candidates can read the article to know all about the syllabus of AIL LET 2020 including sectional weightage, exam pattern, etc. Candidates are advised to visit this page regularly to receive all the updated information about AIL LET 2020 syllabus.

AIL LET Syllabus 2020 - Overview

The Army Institute of Law does not officially release the syllabus for AIL LET 2020. However, based on previous year question papers, candidates can gather an idea about the topics included the AIL LET 2020 syllabus. The list of topics included in the AILET syllabus 2020 is mentioned below. Candidates can refer to the following topics in order to prepare for the entrance test conducted by the Army institute of law.

Subjects Topics Mathematics l Series Completion l Coding and Decoding l Blood Relations l Direction Sense Test l Logical Venn Diagrams l Completion of Series General Knowledge and Current Affairs l History l Art and Literature l Economics l General Awareness l Current affairs - World of Politics, Economy, Science, Sports and Entertainment Legal Aptitude l Law and judiciary l The constitution of India l Current and Important legal facts l Legal terms General English l Synonyms l Antonyms l Reading Comprehension l English Grammar l One-word substitution l Sentence completion l Spotting errors l Idioms l Phrases

AIL LET Syllabus 2020 - Sectional Weightage

Candidates, in addition to knowing about the Army Law entrance Exam 2020 syllabus, must also be familiar with sectional weightage of the subjects included in the exam. This will help them prepare for the examination accordingly. The sectional weightage of the subjects included in the AIL LET syllabus 2020 is provided below.

Subjects Number of Questions Mathematics 50 General Knowledge and Current Affairs 50 Legal Aptitude 50 General English 50

AIL LET Syllabus 2020 - Exam Pattern

The exam pattern of AIL LET 2020 is decided by the Army Institute of Law. The AIL LET 2020 exam will be conducted in the online mode as a Computer Based Test. The AIL LET 2020 exam will comprise of 200 multiple choice questions. Each question in the AIL LET 2020 exam will carry 1 mark bringing the total upto 200 marks. The AIL LET 2020 medium of exam will be English only and the exam duration is 120 minutes.