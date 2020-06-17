AILET Admit Card 2020: Candidates will be able to download their AILET 2020 admit cards online once released by the National Law University, Delhi. NLU Delhi will release the admit cards of AILET 2020 in the online mode only for the UG as well as the PG entrance test. The conducting authority will not send the AILET 2020 admit cards to the candidates by any other means. The AILET admit card 2020 for the BA LLB and LLM entrance test will be released on the same date on the official website. Candidates who successfully complete or have completed the registration process will be able to download their admit card for AILET 2020 by using their application credentials. The AILET 2020 hall ticket or admit card is a mandatory requisite for candidates to sit for the entrance test. No candidates will be allowed inside the exam venue without the AILET admit card 2020. It is advised that aspirants print multiple copies of the AILET 2020 admit card as it is a required document for the later stages of admission as well. The AILET admit card 2020 will contain relevant details about the candidate as well as examination related details. Find complete information about the admit card of AILET 2020 in the article below.

AILET 2020 Admit Card - Important Dates

The NLU Delhi has scheduled the release of AILET 2020 admit cards. Candidates can find important dates of AILET admit card 2020 in the table below.

Events Dates Last Date of AILET registration 2020 30th June 2020 AILET 2020 Admit Card Release 24th July 2020

AILET Admit Card 2020 - How to Download

The conducting authority makes the admit cards of AILET 2020 in the online mode on the candidates’ individual registration ids. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their AILET admit card 2020.

Visit the official website of AILET 2020

Click on the link for AILET admit card 2020

Enter your Name, application number, course opted for and date of birth

Click on the ‘submit’ button

Your AILET 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Check the details mentioned on the AILET admit card 2020

Download and take 2-3 printout of AILET 2020 admit card

AILET Admit Card 2020 - Details to Check

Candidates must check the following details carefully on the admit card of AILET 2020. In case of any discrepancy, the same should be reported to the exam conducting authority.

Name

Application number

Roll number

Father’s name

Date of birth

Category (GEN/SC/ST/OBC)

Course applied for (UG/PG)

AILET 2020 Date and time

Exam centre of AILET 2020

AILET 2020 Admit Card - Important Points