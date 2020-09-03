AILET Answer Key 2020: Candidates will be able to download the AILET 2020 answer key after the exam is conducted. National Law University Delhi, the conducting body will release the provisional answer key of AILET 2020 for both the BA LLB and LLM programmes. The AILET 2020 answer key will be released in the online mode only. The conducting body will release the AILET answer key separately for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. To download the answer key of AILET 2020, for UG as well as the PG programmes, candidates will be required to visit the official website. The AILET 2020 answer key will contain answers to the objective or multiple-choice type questions in the exam. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test can match their answers with that of the ones provided in the AILET answer key 2020 to have an estimate of the scores and predict their chances of admission. As such, the answer key of AILET 2020 can prove to be highly useful. Candidates can go through the rest of the article below to find complete information on AILET 2020 answer key.

AILET 2020 Answer Key- Important Dates

The conducting authority notifies the candidates about the important dates of AILET answer key 2020 on the official website. Aspirants can also refer to the table below to know about AILET 2020 answer key important dates.

Events Dates AILET 2020 26th September 2020 Release of AILET Answer Key 2020 To be notified AILET 2020 Result Declaration To be notified

How to Download AILET Answer Key 2020

The AILET 2020 answer key will be made available in the online mode on the official website. Candidates can follow the following steps to download the answer key of AILET 2020.

Visit the official website of AILET 2020

Click on the link for AILET Admissions 2020

In the window that appears click on the link AILET BA LLB 2020 answer key/LLM 2020 answer key based on your course

The answer key of AILET 2020 will appear on the screen

Match your answers with that provided in the provisional AILET answer ley 2020

Download the AILET 2020 provisional answer key for future reference.

AILET Answer Key 2020 - Points to Note

The provisional answer key of AILET 2020 will be released by the exam conducting authority soon after the entrance exams for the BA LLB and LLM programmes are conducted.

Candidates should only follow the AILET answer key 2020 released on the official website.

The AILET 2020 answer keys for the UG and PG programmes released separately will contain answers to the questions asked in the respective entrance exams.

Candidates will be able to download the answer key of AILET 2020.

Based on the answers in the AILET 2020 provisional answer key candidates will be estimate their scores in the exam based on the marking pattern (i.e. +1 mark for every correct answer, -0.25 marks for every incorrect answer, 0 marks for questions left unanswered).

Candidates will also be able to raise objections to the provisional AILET answer key 2020. Such claims will have to be supported with proper material while addressing to the exam authority.

Taking in concern to the objections filed by the candidate(s), the authorities will release the final answer key of AILET 2020. Candidates must note that the decision taken by the conducting body against the objections raised will be final in this regard.

AILET 2020 Answer Key - Result

The result of AILET 2020 will be based on the final answer key released by the conducting authority. The candidates in the BA LLB and LLM entrance test will be scored on the basis of the AILET 2020 final answer key and the marking scheme implemented in the exam.