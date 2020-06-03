AILET 2020 Last Minute Preparation Tips: Candidates seeking to appear for the All India Law Entrance Test can find details on how to juggle their preparation for AILET 2020. The National Law University, Delhi conducts one of the most prestigious law entrances in the country for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses on offer. Conducted separately by the premier law institution, AILET 2020 is bound to witness tough competition with candidates vying for seats in their BA LLB and LLM courses on offer. NLU Delhi presently offers 110 seats in the 5-year BA LLB programme and 70 seats in the LLM programme through AILET 2020. With thousands of students competing for the limited number of seats, candidates must ensure that their preparation for AILET 2020 is absolute. Also, AILET 2020 is said to be one of the toughest law competitions in the country meaning the candidates will require a well-constructed preparation strategy if they desire to crack the exam. To help aspirants achieve their goal of pursuing law in one of the most reputed institutions of the country, we have laid out some last minute preparation tips for AILET 2020. Candidates studying for the entrance test can take inspiration from the AILET 2020 preparation tips to help them devise a smart strategy on how to approach the exam. Read the article below to know all about formulating a sound preparation strategy for AILET 2020.

AILET 2020 Preparation Tips - Exam Pattern Details

An important component of the AILET 2020 preparation tips and tricks include candidates being familiar with the exam pattern. NLU Delhi is responsible for publishing the AILET exam pattern 2020 which will include details on exam mode, duration, number and type of questions, etc. Being familiar with the exam pattern will provide the candidates with an advantage while structuring their AILET 2020 preparation strategy. Candidates can refer to the exam pattern of AILET 2020 from the tale given below.

Particulars Details AILET 2020 Exam Mode Offline (OMR based test) Medium of Examination English AILET 2020 Duration 1 Hour and 30 Minutes Total Number of Questions 150 Question Type Objective (Multiple Choice-Single Correct Answer) Total Marks 150 AILET 2020 Marking Scheme +1 mark for every correct answer, -0.25 for every wrong answer

AILET 2020 Last Minute Preparation Tips - Syllabus Details

Another important aspect in the preparation strategy for AILET 2020 is for candidates to be aware of the syllabus of the exam. Over the years, many toppers have stresses on the importance of knowledge about the syllabus. Building a preparation strategy for AILET 2020 can be a very tricky task if a candidate is not aware of what topics to study for the exam. AILET 2020 preparation tips can come in effective when a candidate has sufficient understanding of the various topics the syllabus entails. Details about the syllabus of AILET 2020 for BA LLB as well as LLM entrance tests have been mentioned below.

Syllabus for AILET BA LLB 2020

Subject Topics English Fill in the Blanks, Antonyms, Synonyms, Idioms and Phrases, Jumbled words and sentences, Choosing the correct words, Comprehension passages General Knowledge Economics, Civics, Current Affairs, History, Geography, General Science Elementary Mathematics Algebra, Profit and loss, Time and work, Average, Speed and distance, Permutation-Combination,Venn diagrams, Numerical ability Legal Aptitude Study of law, Research aptitude, Problem solving ability Reasoning Syllogism, Blood Relations, Identifying Patterns, Logical Links, Rectify Illogical Arguments

Syllabus for AILET LLM 2020

Subject Topics Law Family Law, Criminal Law, Law of Torts, Law of Contracts, International Law, Property Law, Intellectual Property Law Jurisprudence Legal theory, Nature and role of legal systems,Legal institutions in society Sources of Law Custom Law, Legislation, Precedent and Canons of Statutory Interpretation Schools of Law Analytical School, Natural School, Historical School, Sociological School

AILET 2020 Preparation Tips for the Last Minute

With adequate knowledge about the exam pattern and syllabus, the next step is to proceed towards forming the preparation plan for AILET 2020. Candidates preparing for AILET 2020 are often required to distribute their time between studying for the entrance and their 10+2 Board exams or final year of graduation programme. So, it important to form a strategy that can help to effectively juggle between the two. Candidates often find it difficult to complete the vast syllabus for AILET 2020 BA LLB and LLM entrance test within the stipulated time. So, it is important that with the amount of time remaining candidates can take help from the AILET 2020 last minute preparation tips provided below to help them ace the entrance exam.

Form a realistic study plan and try and adhere to it. Remember to devote time to each subject/topic. Also, consider the weightage of each topic and distribute your time accordingly between them.

Once you feel you are able to get a good grasp over your syllabus, assess your evaluation by solving AILET previous year questions papers. This will help you estimate which topics have been sufficiently dealt with and which need more efforts. Solving question papers will also help you understand the type of questions and the difficulty level of the questions that you can expect in AILET 2020.

Practise mock test as much as you can. Solving mock tests will help to simulate exam day like conditions and you can adjudge how well you will be able to perform on actual exam day. Moreover, practicing mock test will help you to overcome the fear of exam day and make you better equipped to face exam day challenges by building your sense of time management and making you more efficient.

Make a habit of reading the news and following up on current affairs daily. The official website of AILET 2020 also has the provision of e-newspapers which the candidates can refer to for knowing about important events in the country and around the world.

Practice elementary mathematics although it may seem easy and approachable. Regular practice will help you become familiar with many shortcuts that you can utilise on the actual exam day and prove to be time-efficient.

For candidates appearing for AILET LLM 2020, make sure that you have a good grasp over the syllabus of your undergraduate law degree course. Additionally, a sound knowledge of the constitution is a must while attempting the postgraduate entrance test.

Most importantly, revise. Make sure that you make time for revision as it will enable you to retain facts and keep your preparation up-to-date.

Remember, every success story is the cumulative result of meticulous planning, devotion and dedicated execution. So give in your best efforts and witness your dreams turn into reality!