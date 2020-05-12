AILET Selection Process 2020: Candidates seeking admission to National Law University Delhi must familiarize themselves with the AILET 2020 selection process. The selection process of AILET 2020 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is conducted by NLU Delhi. The selection process of AILET 2020 comprises of counselling and seat allotment conducted in multiple rounds. All the candidates who qualify in the entrance test will be eligible to participate in the selection process of AILET 2020. As a part of the AILET 2020 selection process, NLU Delhi will issue counselling letters to all the candidates who qualify in the exam and are included in the merit list. Candidates will also be required to complete their document verification during the AILET selection process 2020. AILET 2020 selection process will be based on the merit rank of the candidate in the entrance exam. Candidates appearing in the All India Law Entrance Test can find details of AILET selection process 2020 in the article below.

AILET Selection Process 2020 - Highlights

The selection process of AILET 2020 will begin shortly after the declaration of the result of the entrance test.

Candidates must qualify in AILET 2020 in order to be able to participate in the counselling process.

NLU will release the merit list of candidates eligible to participate in the AILET selection process 2020 along with the results.

All the eligible candidates will be issued counselling letter for AILET 2020 selection process in the online mode.

Candidates will be required to download and take a printout of the counselling letter which they will have to produce while attending AILET selection process 2020.

AILET Selection Process 2020 - Details

Details of the selection procedure of AILET 2020 have been mentioned for the candidates below.

According to AILET 2020 selection process, admission of candidates to BA LLB and LLM programmes offered by NLU Delhi will be on the basis of their rank obtained in the AILET 2020 merit list only.

Candidates, according to their rank in the merit list, will be called for the AILET selection process 2020 and will be allotted seats accordingly.

All the candidates called for the AILET 2020 selection process will be required to attend the counselling conducted by NLU Delhi in the offline mode.

Candidates will be required to carry all the relevant documents as asked by the conducting body, with them while attending the AILET 2020 selection process.

The admission officials will conduct document verification as a part of the selection process of AILET 2020 where the information provided by the candidates in their application form will be cross-checked with original documents presented.

Any candidate, whose details in the application form fail to meet with that of the original documents will not be considered for admission during AILET 2020 selection process.

Candidates will be able to male a choice from the available options as per their merit rank during AILET 2020 selection process.

Candidates who will be allotted a seat during the AILET selection process 2020 will be required to deposit the required fees at the University before the assigned date to confirm their admission. Admission of candidates who fail to so will be cancelled.

The authorities will release a seat allotment list of the candidates who have been granted admission in the first round of AILET selection process 2020.

A separate list of candidates in the waiting list category will also be released by NLU Delhi.

If seats remain vacant, the authorities will release another merit list of qualified candidates who will be eligible to attend the spot counselling of the AILET 2020 selection process.

The spot counselling will be last round of admission in the AILET selection process 2020 and valid only for candidates whose names will be shortlisted.

AILET Selection Process 2020 - Documents Required

All candidates while attending the selection process of AILET 2020 must carry the following set of documents with them to the counselling venue