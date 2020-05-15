AILET Test Centres 2020 - The National Law University Delhi finalizes the test centres of AILET 2020. Candidates appearing for the All India Law Entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes must be aware of all the available test centres of AILET 2020. All the candidates filling in the application form of AILET 2020 will be required to fill in their choices for AILET 2020 test centres in order of preference. The application portal will consist a list of AILET test centres 2020 from where the candidates will be required to choose from. Candidates can choose upto 3 AILET 2020 test centres in decreasing order of priority. Candidates must choose their AILET test centre carefully keeping in mind of their convenience and accessibility as there is a possibility that the conducting body is not able to allocate centres to all candidates in order of preference. The candidates are also given a chance to change their choices in the test centres of AILET 2020 after the application process is complete. The test test centres of AILET 2020 are same for the entrance exam of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can check complete details of AILET test centres 2020 in the article below.

AILET Test Centres 2020 - List of Centres

NLU, Delhi conducts AILET 2020 across 20 cities in India. Candidates will have the option to choose 3 cities from the list available in order of preference. The complete list of AILET 2020 test centres are provided below.

City State Guwahati Assam Patna Bihar Chandigarh Chandigarh Jammu Jammu & Kashmir Delhi Delhi Gandhinagar Gujarat Raipur Chattisgarh Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Bangalore Karnataka Cochin Kerala Cuttack Odisha Mumbai Maharashtra Nagpur Chennai Tamil Nadu Jaipur Rajasthan Jodhpur Hyderabad Telangana Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Varanasi

AILET Test Centre 2020 - Change of Centre

NLU Delhi also provides the applicants to make changes in their AILET 2020 test centres. Candidates who wish to make changes in their choices of AILET test centre 2020 will be able to do so online by visiting the online portal of NLU Delhi. Candidates will be able to make changes in their choices of AILET 2020 test centres by following the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website

Click on the link for AILET 2020

Login to your application using registered id and password

Go the option for ‘Test Centres’

Select the new AILET 2020 test centres in the order of your preference.

Save the changes in the application form

