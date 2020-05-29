AILET Exam Pattern 2020: The National Law University, Delhi is in charge of deciding the AILET 2020 exam pattern. The University has released the exam pattern of AILET 2020 on its official website. NLU conducts the All India Law Entrance Test for aspirants seeking admission to 5-year LLB as well as LLM courses offered by the University separately. As such, AILET exam pattern 2020 has been released for the undergraduate as well as the postgraduate entrance tests. The exam pattern of AILET 2020 is the standard procedure which will be followed by the University while conducting the entrance tests. Candidates must familiarize themselves with the AILET 2020 exam pattern as it will help them to be prepared to face the challenge on the exam day. Being a national-level exam, AILET witnesses tough competition among the candidates appearing in the entrance test and thus, prior knowledge about the exam pattern can come in handy. Candidates can refer to the article below to know all about the exam pattern of AILET 2020, including mode of exam, question paper pattern and more.

AILET 2020 Exam Pattern - Overview

NLU Delhi will conduct AILET 2020 for the undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes on the same day in different shifts. The overall exam pattern of AILET 2020 is the same for the BA LLB as well as the LLM entrance test. Candidates can find details of the AILET exam pattern 2020 in the table below.

Particulars Details Mode of Examination Offline Medium of Examination English AILET 2020 Exam Duration 90 Minutes Total Number of Questions 150 Question Type Objective (MCQ) Total Marks 150 AILET 2020 Marking Scheme +1 for every correct answer, -1/4 for every wrong answer

AILET Exam Pattern 2020 - Details

According to exam pattern of AILET 2020, the entrance exam for both the undergraduate and postgraduate law courses will be conducted in the offline mode as an OMR based test. Candidates appearing in the exam will be required to mark their answers on the OMR sheet. The AILET 2020 exam pattern prescribes candidates using only a black ball point pen to mark their answers. There is no provision for cutting or changing of marked answers in the OMR sheet as per the exam pattern of AILET 2020. The test takers must therefore, carefully mark their answers in the AILET 2020 OMR sheet.

There will be a total of 150 questions in the question papers as per the AILET exam pattern 2020. Test takers will be given a total of 1 hour 30 minutes to attempt the question in both the undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance test as per the exam pattern of AILET 2020.

The type of questions in the entrance for BA LLB and LLM will be objective or multiple-choice type according to the AILET 2020 exam pattern. Each question as per the AILET exam pattern 2020 will have four options of which only one answer is correct. Candidates will be required to mark their answers to individual questions on the OMR sheet

The AILET 2020 exam pattern allots 1 mark for questions correctly answered. Candidates are, however, required to mark their answers carefully in the OMR sheet as there is negative marking for incorrect answers as per the exam pattern of AILET 2020. For every incorrect answer marked, there will be deduction of 1/4 or 0.25 marks from the positive score.

AILET Exam Pattern 2020 - Section-wise Marks Distribution

Candidates seeking to appear in the law entrance test conducted by NLU Delhi must also familiarise themselves with the section-wise distribution of marks in AILET 2020 exam pattern. Candidates can find details on section-wise marks for BA LLB and LLM entrances as per exam pattern of AILET 2020 below.

AILET Exam Pattern 2020 - Section-wise Marks Distribution for BA LLB

Section Number of Questions Marks General Knowledge 35 35 Mathematics 10 10 Legal Aptitude 35 35 Reasoning 35 35 English 35 35

AILET Exam Pattern 2020 - Section-wise Marks Distribution for LLM