AILET Mock Test 2020: Candidates must practise solving AILET 2020 mock test if they are seeking admission to undergraduate law programme in the National Institute of Law, Institute. Practising mock test of AILET 2020 can be very useful to the candidates if they wish to take up admission in the 5-year BA LLB and LLM courses offered by the institute. As AILET mock test 2020 is not officially released by the institute, candidates can try solving previous year question papers of AILET in a time bound manner. This will allow the candidates to hone their preparation for the exam. AILET 2020 mock test will provide the candidates with information about the exam pattern, type of questions, and the wide variety of topics from which they can expect questions in the exam. To find all the related information about AILET mock test 2020, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

AILET Mock Test 2020 - Importance

By attempting mock test of AILET 2020, candidates can simulate exam day like conditions which will help them overcome any fears on the actual day of the exam.

Candidates taking up mock test of AILET 2020 will have an idea about the various kinds of topics from which questions are likely to be asked in the exam.

Solving AILET mock test 2020 will also allow the candidates to improve their time-management skills which they can utilise when actually appearing for the exam.

Candidates can get a qualitative assessment of their preparation by solving AILET 2020 mock test. They can outline the topics or sections which they find to be more time consuming and devote their time accordingly in solving questions from the same.

How to take AILET Mock Test 2020

Candidates aiming to take up mock test of AILET 2020 can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of AILET 2020

On the home page, click on the link for AILET 2020 admissions

In the window that appears next, scroll to the bottom

Click on the link for BA LLB/LLM question paper

Set your timer

Start solving the questions until the time is up

Compare your answers with the ones provided in the answer key

Score yourself according to the marking pattern of the exam

AILET 2020 - Preparation Tips

Law aspirants across the country vying for admission to undergraduate (5-Year Integrated) and postgraduate law courses aspire to study in one of the finest institutions of the country, NLU Delhi. As such, securing a seat in a prestigious institute as this is no easy feat. Candidates are required to meticulously prepare for the entrance exam conducted by the University. However, there are a few tricks up the sleeve or AILET 2020 preparation tips that the candidates can follow which will guide them in their journey towards their goal.