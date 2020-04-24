AILET 2020: Top Colleges and Universities Accepting AILET 2020 Scores

AILET 2020 Participating Institutes: The National Law University, New Delhi is responsible for conducting for accepting candidates into its BA LLB and LLM courses. AILET is primarily conducted for candidates seeking admission to NU Delhi. The undergraduate ans postgraduate law entrance exam of AILET 2020 conducted by NLU comprises of 150 questions from the subjects of Basic Mathematics, General Knowledge, English, Logical Reasoning and Legal Aptitude. NLU Delhi releases a merit list of the qualified candidates shortlisted for admission to BA LLB (Hons) and LLM courses. Candidates appearing for AILET 2020 can read the article below to find out all about number of seats in NLU Delhi, reservation criteria along with list of other institutes accepting the scores of the entrance test.

AILET 2020: Intake capacity at NLU Delhi

Candidates seeking for admission at NLU, Delhi can find the detailed list of seat distribution for BA LLB and LLM programmes can find the details below.

Course Number of Seats (Total) Seat Distribution BA LLB 83 Indian candidates - 70 Jammu & Kashmir Residents - 2 (Supernumerary seats) Kashmiri Migrants - 1 (Supernumerary seat) OCI/PIO - 5 Foreign Nationals - 5 LLM 81 Indian candidates - 70 Kashmiri Migrants - 1 (Supernumerary seat) OCI/PIO - 5 Foreign Nationals - 5

AILET 2020: NLU Seat Reservation Criteria

NLU, Delhi has seats reserved for candidates of different categories. The seats reserved for candidates of different categories qualifying in AILET 2020 are mentioned below.

Course Category Reservation (%) BA LLB Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Persons with Disability 15 7.5 5 LLM Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Persons with Disability 15 7.5 5

AILET 2020: Participating Institutes

Although primarily conduced for screening candidates for admission to NLU, Delhi, AILET 2020 is a national-level entrance exam. As such, AILET 2020 scores are accepted by a number of other colleges and universities as well for granting students admission to their law programmes. Candidates can find the the list of AILET 2020 participating institutes below.

Sl. No. Colleges Accepting AILET 2020 Scores 1. Institute of Law and Legal Studies, SAGE University 2. School of Law, The NorthCap University 3. ISME Law College 4. Faculty of Law, Jagannath University Bahadurgah 5. School of Law, Ansal University 6. Faculty of Law, SRM University Sonepat

Each of the institutes mentioned above conducts its own qualifying exam and/or personal interviews apart from considering the scores of AILET 2020. The AILET 2020 participating institutes assign their own weightage to AILET 2020 scores along with their qualifying exams and interviews.