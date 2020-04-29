AILET 2020 Question Paper: Download AILET Previous Year Question Papers Here

AILET 2020 Question Paper - Candidates appearing for the NLU, Delhi’s entrance exam must familiarize themselves by solving AILET previous year question papers. AILET 2020 will be conducted by the National Law University, Delhi for screening of candidates for admission to LLB and LLM programmes. The previous year question papers of AILET will prove very useful to the candidates attempting the exam. The AILET 2020 previous year question papers will allow the candidate’s to adjudge various aspects in the entrance test such as question paper pattern, difficulty level of the question paper along with estimating their level of preparation for the exam. Candidates can find the previous year question papers of AILET 2020 here including details on exam pattern, marks distribution, etc.

AILET 2020 - Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the All India Law Entrance Test can find the details of AILET 2020 exam pattern here. The exam pattern of AILET 2020 will allow the candidates know about details of exam such as duration, pattern of marking which will assist them in their preparation. AILET 2020 will be conducted for 1 hour and 30 minutes for 150 marks. The AILET 2020 question paper will have 150 Multiple Choice questions for B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) entrance while the question paper for LLM entrance will comprises 100 MCQ questions of 1 mark each and 1 essay type question for 50 marks. AILET 2020 question paper will also have negative marking for the incorrectly attempted answers. For every incorrect answer 0.25 marks will be deducted in the objective type questions in the question paper of AILET 2020.

AILET 2020 Question Paper Pattern

The previous year question papers of AILET 2020 will help the candidates in getting accustomed to the question paper pattern. The AILET previous year question paper will help the candidates to know about the question paper pattern and solve the same in a time bound manner and increasing the time management skills of the candidates. Details about the AILET 2020 question paper for the LLB and LLM entrance along with section-wise marks distribution is provided below.

AILET 2020 - Question Paper Pattern and Marks Distribution for BA LLB

Sections No. of questions Marks English 35 35 General Knowledge 35 35 Basic Mathematics 10 10 Logical Reasoning 35 35 Legal Aptitude 35 35 Total 150 150

AILET 2020 - Question Paper Pattern and Marks Distribution for LLM

Sections No. of Questions Marks Jurisprudence 50 50 Constitutional Law 50 50 Other Subjects + Essay 50 50 Total 150 150

Previous Year Question Papers of AILET 2020

The National Law University, conducting body of AILET 2020, releases the AILET previous year question papers on the official website. Candidates appearing for AILET 2020 must understand that in order to qualify in the entrance test they are required to dedicated their time and effort in their preparation especially as there is a limited number of seats and immense competition for the same. The previous year question papers of AILET provided below can help the candidates gain a qualitative review of their preparation. In addition to this, candidates will be able to assess and focus on their weak areas and prepare for AILET 2020 for BA LLB/LLM accordingly. Candidates can solve the AILE previous year question papers to have a better judgement on the range of topics they can expect questions from in the examination. Solving the previous year question papers of AILET 2020 will also allow the candidates to make list of questions/topics they were unable to attempt and will thus, assist in their preparation for the exam.

AILET Previous Year Question Papers for BA LLB Course

BA.LL.B.(Hons.) 2019 Question Paper Direct Link BA.LL.B.(Hons.) 2018 Question Paper Direct Link BA.LL.B.(Hons.) 2017 Question Paper Direct Link

AILET Previous Year Question Papers for LLM Course