AILET 2020 Syllabus: Get Detailed Syllabus of AILET 2020 Here

AILET 2020 Syllabus: The National Law University, Delhi is is responsible for deciding the AILET syllabus 2020. Candidates who have applied for AILET 2020 UG and PG programmes must be aware of the AILET 2020 syllabus so as to have a prior knowledge about the type of questions they are likely to face in the entrance test. AILET is a national level law entrance examination conducted by NLU Delhi to screen aspirants for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by NLU Delhi. AILET 2020 syllabus is an outline of all the subjects from which questions will be formulated in the UG and PG entrance test. AILET 2020 syllabus will provide the candidates with an overview of the topics that the candidates will come across in the exam. Students can also decide the importance of the topics based on their weightage in the exam from the AILET 2020 syllabus. Candidates will also be able to find information on the topics/subjects, topic-wise distribution of marks and the pattern of the question paper from the AILET 2020 syllabus. Candidates are advised to bookmark this apge and check it regularly for all related information on AILET syllabus 2020.

AILET Syllabus 2020 - For BA LLB Program

The syllabus of AILET UG 2020 will comprise of the subjects of English, General Knowledge, Reasoning, Legal Aptitude and Elementary mathematics.

Candidates appearing for AILET 2020 for admission to the BA LLB Program offered by NLU must familiarize themselves with the following topics from each of the sections.

English General Knowledge Reasoning Legal Aptitude Elementary Mathematics Fill in the Blanks, Antonyms, Synonyms, Idioms and Phrases, Jumbled words and sentences, Choosing the correct words, Comprehension passages Economics. Civics, Current Affairs, History, Geography, General Science Syllogism, Blood Relations, Identifying Patterns, Logical Links, Rectify Illogical Arguments Study of law, Research aptitude, Problem solving ability Algebra, Profit and loss, Time and work, Average, Speed and distance, Permutation-Combination,Venn diagrams, Numerical ability

As per the AILET 2020 syllabus, the comprehension passage in the English section will assess the candidates’ interpretation and answering capability. The Reasoning section of AILET UG 2020 will adjudge the candidates’ logical and analytical skills. The Legal Aptitude section is meant access the research skills of the candidates and their interest in law as well as their ability to solve problems. The topics in Elementary Mathematics as par the AILET syllabus 2020 for BA LLB program will be based on the Mathematics that the candidates have come across in the 10th standard.

AILET Syllabus 2020: For LLM Programme

Law graduates willing to pursue LLM from NLU Delhi and appearing for AILET PG 2020 must prepare from the following topics in the AILET 2020 syllabus for the LLM programme.

Family Law

Criminal Law

Law of Torts

Law of Contracts

International Law

Jurisprudence

Property Law

Intellectual Property Law

The Family Law sections in AILET PG syllabus 2020 includes domestic partnership, marriage, surrogacy, adoption, paternity, child custody and juvenile laws. Criminal Law section of AILET syllabus 2020, includes threatening, harmful, or otherwise endangering to the property, health, safety, and moral welfare of people inclusive of one's self. For International law, candidates will be expected to answer questions from set of rules, agreements and treaties implemented and used for bridging gaps between nations that serve as a framework for the practice of stable and organized international relations. The Jurisprudence section of AILET PG 2020 syllabus includes theoretical or philosophical study of law in order to gain a deeper understanding of legal reasoning, legal systems, legal institutions and their role in the society. The Law of Contracts included in AILET PG 2020 syllabus includes studying of agreement between two or more parties to perform a service, provide a product or commit to an act is enforceable by law. Candidates are expected to have an understanding of the several types of contracts, and their specific terms and conditions. The Law of Torts included in AILET syllabus 2020 includes common law jurisdictions. Candidates must also have an in depth understanding of Property Law governing the various forms of ownership and tenancy in real property and personal property, within the common law legal system and must also possess a clear knowledge of International Property Law revolving around the rules for securing and enforcing legal rights to inventions, designs, and artistic works according to the AILET Syllabus 2020 for postgraduate entrance.

AILET 2020 Syllabus – Sectional Weightage

Candidates must also be aware of the number of questions from each of the topics of AILET 2020 syllabus so that they are able to prepare for the entrance test accordingly.

In the AILET UG exam there will be 150 questions in total. Each question will be objective type in nature and will be of 1 mark each, thus bringing the total upto 150 marks. The weightage of each section in the AILET 2020 syllabus for BA LLB program is given in the table below.

AILET Syllabus 2020- Weightage for BA LLB programme

Section Number of Questions English 35 General Knowledge 35 Reasoning 35 Legal Aptitude 35 Elementary Mathematics 10 Total 150

As per the AILET syllabus 2020 for the Postgraduate entrance exams, a total of 150 questions will be asked. The question of AILET PG will be both objective and decriptive type in nature. The weightage of topics in AILET 2020 syllabus for LLM entrance as well as distribution of marks is provided in the table below.

AILET 2020 Syllabus- Weightage for LLM programme

Section No. of Questions Marks Law of Torts 50 50 Constitutional Law, Law of Contracts, Criminal Law, International Law, Property Law, Family Law and Intellectual Property Law 50 50 Essay 50 50

AILET 2020 Syllabus - Exam Pattern

Along with being aware of the syllabus of AILET 2020 for BA LLB and LLM programmes, candidates must also be aware of the exam pattern of the exam. AILET 2020 will be held on the same date for the undergraduate as well as the postgraduate courses. NLU, Delhi will conduct AILET 2020 in the offline mode as a pen and paper based test. The test duration will be of 1 hour and 30 minutes for both the undergraduate as well as the postgraduate sections. The question paper will comprise of objective type questions each of 1 mark each. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.