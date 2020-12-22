Air India Recruitment 2020-21, 24 Vacancies for Supervisor, Manager & Other Posts, Apply @ airindia.in

Air India Recruitment 2020-21: Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Supervisor, Manager & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 January 2021

Walk-In-Interview Date: 05, 06 & 21 January 2021

Air India Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Designated Examiner (DE), TRI, SFI- Based on company requirements

Cheif Ground Instructor - 1 Post

Head of Engineering - 1 Post

Head of Revenue Management - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager - 1 Post

AGM- Network Planning & Scheduling - 1 Post

AGM - SMS - 1 Post

AGM -QMS - 1 Post

Senior Manager - Trade Sales - 1 Post

Company Secretary - 1 Post

Manager -Trade Sales - 2 Posts

Deputy Manager (Finance)- 1 Post

Senior Supervisor -

Marketing - 1 Post

Operations - 2 Posts

Training - 2 Posts

IFS - 1 Post

Finance - 5 Posts

Supervisor (IT) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for AGM, Deputy General Manager and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Head of Engineering - B.Tech./B.E. in Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Avionics or its equivalent.

Head of Revenue Management - MBA/Post Graduate/Degree Diploma.

Deputy General Manager - B.Tech. In Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Avionics or its equivalent.

AGM- Network Planning & Scheduling/SMS/QMS, Senior Manager - Trade Sales, Manager -Trade Sales - Graduate from a recognized University.

Company Secretary - Graduate from a recognized University and Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Deputy Manager (Finance)- Intermediate ICWA/ICAI/ICS/Full Time 2 years Master Degree in Business Administration with specialisation in Finance or its equivalent.

Senior Supervisor (Marketing/Operations/Training/IFS & Finance) - Graduate from recognized University.

Supervisor (IT) - 10+2 from a recognized Board with 1 year diploma in Computer Hardware & Networking/1 year diploma in Computer Applications.

Download Air India Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Air India Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Alliance Air Personnel Department Alliance Bhawan, Domestic Terminal-1, IGI Airport, New Delhi - 110037. The application should be reached by 15 January 2021.