Air India Recruitment 2020-21, 24 Vacancies for Supervisor, Manager & Other Posts, Apply @ airindia.in

Dec 22, 2020 20:22 IST
Air India Recruitment 2020-21
Air India Recruitment 2020-21: Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Supervisor, Manager & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 January 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 15 January 2021
  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 05, 06 & 21 January 2021

Air India Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

  • Designated Examiner (DE), TRI, SFI- Based on company requirements
  • Cheif Ground Instructor - 1 Post
  • Head of Engineering - 1 Post
  • Head of Revenue Management - 1 Post
  • Deputy General Manager - 1 Post
  • AGM- Network Planning & Scheduling - 1 Post
  • AGM - SMS - 1 Post
  • AGM -QMS - 1 Post
  • Senior Manager - Trade Sales - 1 Post
  • Company Secretary - 1 Post
  • Manager -Trade Sales - 2 Posts
  • Deputy Manager (Finance)- 1 Post

Senior Supervisor -

  • Marketing - 1 Post
  • Operations - 2 Posts
  • Training - 2 Posts
  • IFS - 1 Post
  • Finance - 5 Posts

Supervisor (IT) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for AGM, Deputy General Manager and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Head of Engineering - B.Tech./B.E. in Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Avionics or its equivalent.
  • Head of Revenue Management - MBA/Post Graduate/Degree Diploma.
  • Deputy General Manager - B.Tech. In Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Avionics or its equivalent.
  • AGM- Network Planning & Scheduling/SMS/QMS, Senior Manager - Trade Sales, Manager -Trade Sales - Graduate from a recognized University.
  • Company Secretary - Graduate from a recognized University and Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
  • Deputy Manager (Finance)- Intermediate ICWA/ICAI/ICS/Full Time 2 years Master Degree in Business Administration with specialisation in Finance or its equivalent.
  • Senior Supervisor (Marketing/Operations/Training/IFS & Finance) - Graduate from recognized University.
  • Supervisor (IT) - 10+2 from a recognized Board with 1 year diploma in Computer Hardware & Networking/1 year diploma in Computer Applications.

Download Air India Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Air India Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Alliance Air Personnel Department Alliance Bhawan, Domestic Terminal-1, IGI Airport, New Delhi - 110037. The application should be reached by 15 January 2021.

 

