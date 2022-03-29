All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for News Editor, English Anchor, & Other Posts

All India Radio Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on prasarbharti.gov.in for recruitment to the multiple vacancies. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details here.

All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharti has released a notice for extension of various posts on a casual assignment basis in the News Service Division, All India Radio, New Delhi. According to the notice, Now, all interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the offline mode latest by 8 April 2022. Earlier, the last date of application submission was 31 March 2022. Candidates are advised to go through this article and submit their applications after ensuring their eligibility.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 8 April 2022

All India Radio Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

News Editor (English)

News Editor (Hindi)

Web Editor (English)

Web Editor (Hindi)

Graphic Designer

Newsreader (English)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Hindi)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Sanskrit)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Kashmiri)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Urdu)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Punjabi)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Nepali)

News Editor (Business)

English Anchors (Business), Hindi Anchors (Business)

All India Radio Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

News Editor (English/Hindi), Reporter - Graduate from a recognized university; Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism with a duration of at least one year from a recognized university.

Web Editor (English/Hindi) - Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism with a duration of at least one year from a recognized university/institution or 5-year experience in reporting/editing work in print/electronic media

Graphic Designer - Graduate from a recognized university; Degree /Diploma in Graphics field.

Newsreader (English), Newsreader-cum-translator (Hindi/Sanskrit/Kashmiri/Urdu/Punjabi/Nepali) - Graduate from a recognized university.

News Editor (Business), English Anchors (Business), Hindi Anchors (Business)- Graduate from a recognized university; Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism with a duration of at least one year from a recognized university/institution or 5‐year experience in business reporting/editing work in print/electronic media.

All India Radio Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Not less than 21 years and not more than 50 years

How to apply for All India Radio Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode to the Deputy Director (Administration), Room

No. 223, 2nd floor, News Services Division, All India Radio, New Broadcasting House, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110 001 on or before 8 April 2022.

