Allahabad High Court APS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Additional Private Secretary @allahabadhighcourt.in

Allahabad High Court (AHC) is hiring for Additional Private Secretary (APS) in Hindi and English. Check Details Here

Allahabad High Court APO Recruitment 2021: Allahabad High Court (AHC) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Additional Private Secretary (APS) in Hindi and English on allahabadhighcourt.in. Online applications will start from 20 September 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AHC APS Recruitment 2021 on or before 05 October 2021.

Candidates seeking to apply for Allahabad High Court APS Recruitment should be a graduate and should have good knowledge of Stenography and Computer.

They can check more details on Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021 such as salary, age limit and other updates in the below:

Allahabad High Court Website

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 September 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 05 October 2021

Allahabad High Court APS Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 68

Additional Private Secretary (APS) English - 60 Posts

Additional Private Secretary (APS) Hindi - 8 Posts

Allahabad High Court APS Salary:

Level-8 : 47600-151100 (as per the 7th CPC)

Allahabad High Court APS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Additional Private Secretary (APS) English - Graduate and good knowledge of English Stenography i.e. speed of 100 wpm in English Shorthand and 40 wpm in English. Good Knowledge of Computer.

Additional Private Secretary (APS) Hindi - Graduate and good knowledge of English Stenography i.e. speed of 100 wpm in English Shorthand and 40 wpm in English. Good Knowledge of Computer

Allahabad High Court APS Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

How to Apply for Allahabad High Court APS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from 20 September to 05 October 2021.

Exam Fee:

General/OBC - Rs. 1200/-

SC/ST of Uttar Pradesh - Rs. 1000/-