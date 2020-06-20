Allahabad High Court RO Result & Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Result 2020 Released @allahabadhighcourt.in, Download Here

Allahabad High Court RO and Computer Assistant Result 2020: Allahabad High Court has released the result of Stage 1 Exam for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Computer Assistant. All such candidates who have appeared in Allahabad High Court Exam can download Allahabad High Court Result from official website of Allahabad High Court i.e. allahabadhighcourt.in

Allahabad High Court Review Officer Result Link and Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Posts Result Link are also given below. The candidates can check the roll number of selected candidates through the links:

Allahabad High Court RO Result PDF Download

Allahabad High Court CA Result PDF Download

Shortlisted candidates shall be called for Stage 2 Exam. Allahabad High Court RO Stage 2 Exam is an Computer Knowledge Test of 50 marks.

How to Download Allahabad High Court RO Result and Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Result 2019-20 ?

Go to official website of Allahabad High Court - www.allahabadhighcourt.in Click on ‘Recruitment’ Tab, given at the end of the homepage Click on HTML Link of ‘Notice for Result of Stage-I examination of Review Officer and Computer Assistant Recruitment 2019’ Now go to ‘Click here to view the result of Stage-I examination of Review Officer Recruitment Examination-2019 OR ‘Click here to view the result of Stage-I examination of Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination-2019’ Check roll numbers in ascending order placed Vertically in the table are shortlisted in Stage-I examination. Take a print out of the result for future use

Allahabad High Court RO Exam and Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Exam was conducted on 12 January 2020 in the state.