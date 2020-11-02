Allenhouse Colleges, ranked 4th in Uttar Pradesh for its B.Tech. course, is all set to offer the much awaited MBA course from this academic session

Allenhouse Colleges has been a champion in technical education in Uttar Pradesh for years now. Backed by Superhouse Educational Foundation, a prominent name in the world of education and pedagogical sciences, Allenhouse Colleges stands true to its motto, ‘Legacy of Excellence.’ Spend 10 minutes with a student or alumnus of the colleges and you will know why Allenhouse Institute of Technology was ranked under the ‘50 Best Private Institutes’ in a survey by Optimal Media Solutions (OMS) in 2019.

Superhouse Educational Foundation believes in the all-round development of students who are well equipped to survive and thrive in a global economy. With an aim to build a strong foundation for learning and imparting world-class professional education, Allenhouse Colleges started its journey in the year 2009 with the inception of its premier institution, Allenhouse Institute of Technology that currently offers graduate courses of B.Tech & Diploma in Engineering.

The conviction of the institute towards creating a visible change in the life of its students can be gauged by the fact that the entertainment app, Chingari, co-developed by an alumnus of Allenhouse Institute of Technology, has been trending on Google Play store and has got over a million downloads as well!

In order to achieve a similar success streak in the field of management studies and continuing its invariable journey and defying all odds through consistent endeavour, Allenhouse Colleges, in the year 2020, has come up with yet another institution, Allenhouse Institute of Management, offering postgraduate degree programme in management (MBA). It is important to inform here that Allenhouse Business School, established in 2015, has already been offering graduate courses of BBA and BCA.

Allenhouse Colleges, through its innovative teaching pedagogy, comprehensive training modules, and state-of-the-art facilities, enables students to transform into seasoned professionals possessing the right mix of calibre, competency, mind-set, and attitude.

A renowned Indian educational magazine, ‘Education World’ has ranked Allenhouse Institute of Technology on the top amongst all Private Engineering Colleges in Kanpur and 4th in Uttar Pradesh. Further, the institution has achieved the distinction of being amongst the top 100 private engineering colleges in the country and 36th position for placements amongst all private engineering colleges.

The Times of India has recognized Allenhouse Business School as the 4th Emerging BBA College in an All India Times BBA Survey, 2020. Besides, ‘Education World’ has ranked Allenhouse Business School as the 7th Best Private Business School in Uttar Pradesh in the year 2020.

Allenhouse Colleges has also been awarded as ‘The Most Outstanding Engineering & Management Institute’ by the 16th World Education Summit, Hyderabad, 2020.

During the pandemic, Allenhouse Colleges has been working hard to provide meaningful skills and knowledge to students through webinars and online sessions. The website of the institution can be reached for more information on this www.allenhouse.ac.in

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Allenhouse Colleges. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.