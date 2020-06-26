AP LAWCET Answer Key 2020: Sri Krishnadevarya University will release the AP LAWCET 2020 answer key on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The answer key of AP LAWCET 2020 will be released soon after the entrance test is conducted for the 3-Year/5-Year Integrated LLB courses. The conducting body will release the AP LAWCET answer key 2020 for the two courses separately. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test must note that the AP LAWCET 2020 answer key will be released in the online mode only. To download the answer key of AP LAWCET 2020, candidates will be required to visit the official website and sign in with their registered user Id and password. The AP LAWCET answer key 2020 will contain the correct answers to the objective type questions asked in the exam. Candidates can match their answers with that of the ones provided in the AP LAWCET 2020 answer key and estimate their scores in the entrance test. Based on the answer key of AP LAWCET 2020, candidates can also predict their chances of admission to the undergraduate law course. For complete details on AP LAWCET answer key 2020, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

AP LAWCET 2020 Answer Key - Important Dates

The exam conducting authority notifies the important dates of AP LAWCET answer key 2020. Candidates can refer to the table below to know about the AP LAWCET 2020 answer key important dates.

Events Dates AP LAWCET 2020 To be notified Release of AP LAWCET answer key 2020 To be notified AP LAWCET 2020 Result To be notified

AP LAWCET Answer Key 2020 - How to Download

Candidates will be required to download the answer key of AP LAWCET 2020 from the official website once it is released by the conducting authority. For downloading the AP LAWCET answer key 2020 online, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET 2020

Click on the link for the AP LAWCET answer key 2020 and the corresponding question paper

The AP LAWCET 2020 answer key will appear on the screen

Check your answers to the corresponding questions according to the answer key of AP LAWCET 2020

Download the AP LAWCET answer key 2020 for future reference

Challenging AP LAWCET 2020 Answer Key

Candidates not resonating with answer(s) provided in the answer key of AP LAWCET 2020 will be able to challenge the same. The conducting authority allows provision for challenging the AP LAWCET answer key 2020. Candidates will be required to fill an objection and send it to the email Id specified within the prescribe time and format. To challenge AP LAWCET answer key 2020, candidates will be required to provide their hall ticket number, name of the subject(s), Question Number(s) , Answer Key (s) Corresponding to Questions in the AP LAWCET 2020 answer key, Alternative answer(s) suggested by the candidate, Justification along with reference book (page no. & edition) either in Telugu / English. The objection or challenge to AP LAWCET answer key 2020 has to be submitted in this order.

AP LAWCET Answer Key 2020 - Important Points