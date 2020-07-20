AP LAWCET 2020: Sri Krishnadevaraya University will conduct AP LAWCET 2020 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. AP LAWCET 2020 will be conducted for aspirants seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year Law courses in the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. AP LAWCET 2020 for undergraduate courses will be conducted in the online mode. A state-level exam, AP LAWCET 2020 will offer more than 8000 seats for the undergraduate law courses. The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test is conducted once a year. Candidates who appear and qualify in AP LAWCET 2020 will be shortlisted to participate in the selection process conducted by SKU. Read the article below to know all about AP LAWCET 2020 including registration process, important dates, admit card, exam pattern, result and more. For updated information on AP LAWCET 2020, candidates can choose to bookmark this page and visit it on a regular basis.

AP LAWCET 2020 - Overview

Candidates appearing for the entrance test must be familiar with the details of AP LAWCET 2020. Given below is a brief overview of AP LAWCET 2020.

Particulars Details Name of Examination Andhra Pradesh Law Entrance Test Conducting Body Sri Krishnadevaraya University on behalf of APSCHE Examination Mode Online Course offered 3-Year LLB, 5-Year LLB Medium of Exam Telugu, English Number of Seats 3020 - 5 Year LLB, 5866 3 Year LLB Participating institutes 33

AP LAWCET 2020 Important Dates

The important dates of AP LAWCET 2020 are decided by the conducting authority. Candidates can refer to the table below for AP LAWCET 2020 important dates.

Events Dates AP LAWCET 2020 notification 10th March 2020 Start of AP LAWCET 2020 Registration 11th March 2020 AP LAWCET 2020 Registration Last date (without late fee) 15th June 2020 AP LAWCET Registration 2020 last date with a late fee of Rs 500 7th July 2020 AP LAWCET 2020 Registration last date with a late fee of Rs 1000 July 16, 2020 AP LAWCET Registration 2020 Last date with a late fee of Rs 2000 July 25, 2020 AP LAWCET 2020 Application Correction window To be notified Release of AP LAWCET 2020 Admit Card To be notified AP LAWCET 2020 To be notified AP LAWCET 2020 Preliminary Answer Key To be notified AP LAWCET 2020 Result To be notified AP LAWCET 2020 Selection Process To be notified

AP LAWCET 2020 - Details

Candidates must be familiar with all the requirements and process of AP LAWCET 2020. To help candidates understand the same, details of AP LAWCET 2020 have been provided below.

AP LAWCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

The conducting body has determined the eligibility criteria for AP LAWCET 2020. All the candidates who seek admission through AP LAWCET 2020 must ensure that they meet the required minimum eligibility criteria for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB course applied for. Details about AP LAWCET 2020 eligibility criteria are provided below.

For AP LAWCET 2020 3-year LLB, candidates are required to have passed the qualifying exam in 10+2+3 pattern with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks (42% for candidates belonging to OBC category, 40% for candidates from SC/ST category).

For AP LAWCET 2020 5-Year LLB, candidates are required to have passed Intermediate exam in (10+2) pattern with at least 45% marks in aggregate (42% for candidates belonging to OBC category, 40% for candidates from SC/ST category).

AP LAWCET 2020 Registration

Candidates appearing for AP LAWCET 2020 are required to complete the registration process in the online mode. Candidates need to visit the official website to register for AP LAWCET 2020 which include providing of personal and qualification details, uploading scanned copies of documents required, payment of application fees and submitting the application fee. Candidates must note that the registrations of those candidates are considered who have submitted complete application forms. It is also important that information provided during the AP LAWCET 2020 registration process is genuine as the same details will also be used later on. Any candidate found to provides incorrect information during the registration process of AP LAWCET 2020 his/her candidature will be rejected.

AP LAWCET 2020 Admit Card

The conducting body will issue AP LAWCET admit card 2020 to the successfully registered candidates. The AP LAWCET 2020 admit card will be released in the online mode on the official website. Candidates will be required to visit the official website of the University and enter their registration credentials to download their admit card of AP LAWCET 2020. Candidates are advised to keep their AP LAWCET 2020 admit card carefully as it is required in the later stages of admission as well. AP LAWCET admit card 2020 will not be made available by any offline means.

AP LAWCET 2020 Syllabus

APSCHE has outlined the syllabus for AP LAWCET 2020 3-Year and 5-Year entrance tests. Candidates are required to follow the syllabus of AP LAWCET 2020 while preparing for the entrance test. The AP LAWCET 2020 syllabus includes all the subjects and the topics from which questions are asked in the examination. Candidates with a thorough knowledge of AP LAWCET 2020 syllabus can prepare for the exam accordingly.

AP LAWCET 2020 Mock Test

The conducting body has made the mock test of AP LAWCET 2020 available on the official website. AP LAWCET 2020 will be conducted in the online mode, and as such, candidates must attempt the mock test in order to have an idea about the actual exam day. Also, candidates attempting the AP LAWCET 2020 mock test will also be able to resolve their queries regarding the entrance test in the online mode on the same day itself.

AP LAWCET 2020 Exam Pattern

AP LAWCET 2020 will be conducted in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. Candidates will be able to appear for AP LAWCET 2020 from a location of their convenience. The AP LAWCET 2020 exam pattern requires candidates to attempt 120 questions in 120 minutes. Also, as per the exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020, there is no negative marking for incorrect answers while each correct answer will fetch +1 marks. There is no marks for unanswered questions according to the exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020.

AP LAWCET 2020 Answer Key

The conducting body will release the preliminary answer key of AP LAWCET 2020 in the online mode for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses after the exam is held. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the AP LAWCET 2020 answer key and cross-reference their answers. Candidates will also be able to raise objections against the answer key of AP LAWCET 2020. The AP LAWCET 2020 answer key will allow the candidates to estimate their scores in the exam and also help them predict their chances of qualifying the exam.

AP LAWCET 2020 Result

Following the release of answer key, the conducting body will announce the AP LAWCET 2020 result. The result of AP LAWCET 2020 will be released in the online mode. Candidates will be able to check their AP LAWCET 2020 result by visiting their registration portal on the official website. For the candidates qualifying in the AP LAWCET 2020 result, the conducting body will release merit list. Candidates included in the merit list will be able to participate in the selection process conducted by the University.

AP LAWCET 2020 Selection Process

Candidates included in the merit list i.e. meeting the category-wise cut off based on the result will be able to participate in the selection process conducted by SKU. AP LAWCET 2020 cut off will be based on factors such as difficulty level of examination, number of seats available, number of candidates who appeared in the test, etc. The selection process of AP LAWCET 2020 will comprise of counselling rounds conducted in the online mode wherein candidates will be required to submit their preference for colleges. The number of counseling rounds will be based on the number of candidates. Candidates will be allotted seats through AP LAWCET 2020 on the basis of merit-cum-preference. SKU is also likely to conduct a spot counselling round for seats remaining vacant. Candidates who are allotted seats during the AP LAWCET 2020 selection process will be required to take admission by depositing the required fees.