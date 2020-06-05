AP LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips: Candidates are often beguiled when it comes to the preparation for AP LAWCET 2020. Sri Krishnadevaraya University will conduct AP LAWCET 2020 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test is attempted by aspirants seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses in the affiliated colleges in the state. As such, the entrance test witnesses a huge competition as thousands of candidates appear in it. The candidates, thus, require to put in sincere efforts during their preparation for AP LAWCET 2020. Candidates will need to formulate a full proof preparation strategy in order to maximise their chances of qualifying in the exam and securing a decent rank. Aspirants from diverse streams willing to pursue law appear for the entrance test and thus a right guide to preparing for AP LAWCET 2020 is very important. Candidates appearing for the entrance test must go through the article below to find important tips to prepare for AP LAWCET 2020.

AP LAWCET Preparation Tips - Syllabus Details

Before starting with the preparation for AP LAWCET 2020, candidates must familiarise themselves with the syllabus for the exam. The syllabus can prove to be very useful for candidates appearing for AP LAWCET 2020 as they will allow the candidates to understand the weightage of the various topics included. A brief overview of the syllabus of AP LAWCET 2020 is provided below.

Sections Topics Marks Aptitude for the Study of Law Legal terms, Indian Constitution,Contracts and Constitutional Law, IPC and the CrPC, Strict Liability, Contracts and Constitutional Law, Torts, Vicarious Liability, Law of Crimes, Legal Awareness covering, Constitutional Law and Polity, International Law, Intellectual Property Rights 60 General Knowledge and Mental Ability Historical events, Geography , Economics, Idioms and Phrases -General English 30 Current Affairs Economics - related current events too News of national or international importance News related to Legal cases/ judgements National and International Awards 30

AP LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips - Exam Pattern Details

The details are exam pattern for candidates preparing for AP LAWCET 2020 are crucial. Candidates must have prior knowledge about details such as exam mode, medium, duration, marking scheme, etc., so that they are able to devise a preparation strategy for the same accordingly. Details about the exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020 are provided below.

Particulars Details Mode of AP LAWCET 2020 Online (Computer-Based) AP LAWCET 2020 Medium English, Telegu AP LAWCET 2020 Duration 2 hours 30 minutes Number of Questions 120 Type of Questions Objective (Multiple-Choice) Total Marks 120 Marking Scheme +1 mark for every correct answer, No negative marking

AP LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips