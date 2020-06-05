AP LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips: Candidates are often beguiled when it comes to the preparation for AP LAWCET 2020. Sri Krishnadevaraya University will conduct AP LAWCET 2020 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test is attempted by aspirants seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses in the affiliated colleges in the state. As such, the entrance test witnesses a huge competition as thousands of candidates appear in it. The candidates, thus, require to put in sincere efforts during their preparation for AP LAWCET 2020. Candidates will need to formulate a full proof preparation strategy in order to maximise their chances of qualifying in the exam and securing a decent rank. Aspirants from diverse streams willing to pursue law appear for the entrance test and thus a right guide to preparing for AP LAWCET 2020 is very important. Candidates appearing for the entrance test must go through the article below to find important tips to prepare for AP LAWCET 2020.
AP LAWCET Preparation Tips - Syllabus Details
Before starting with the preparation for AP LAWCET 2020, candidates must familiarise themselves with the syllabus for the exam. The syllabus can prove to be very useful for candidates appearing for AP LAWCET 2020 as they will allow the candidates to understand the weightage of the various topics included. A brief overview of the syllabus of AP LAWCET 2020 is provided below.
|
Sections
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Aptitude for the Study of Law
|
Legal terms, Indian Constitution,Contracts and Constitutional Law, IPC and the CrPC, Strict Liability, Contracts and Constitutional Law, Torts, Vicarious Liability, Law of Crimes, Legal Awareness covering, Constitutional Law and Polity, International Law, Intellectual Property Rights
|
60
|
General Knowledge and Mental Ability
|
Historical events, Geography , Economics, Idioms and Phrases -General English
|
30
|
Current Affairs
|
Economics - related current events too
News of national or international importance
News related to Legal cases/ judgements
National and International Awards
|
30
AP LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips - Exam Pattern Details
The details are exam pattern for candidates preparing for AP LAWCET 2020 are crucial. Candidates must have prior knowledge about details such as exam mode, medium, duration, marking scheme, etc., so that they are able to devise a preparation strategy for the same accordingly. Details about the exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020 are provided below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode of AP LAWCET 2020
|
Online (Computer-Based)
|
AP LAWCET 2020 Medium
|
English, Telegu
|
AP LAWCET 2020 Duration
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Number of Questions
|
120
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective (Multiple-Choice)
|
Total Marks
|
120
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark for every correct answer, No negative marking
AP LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips
- Candidates, once familiar with the syllabus and exam pattern, must start their preparation for AP LAWCET 2020 by making a study plan. The study plan should be devised keeping in mind the weightage of the different sections. Time should be allotted towards different sections in the study plan to prepare for AP LAWCET 2020 accordingly.
- Candidates must note that the difficulty level of the questions for the 3-year LLB coursewill be of graduation level while for 5-year LLB course, the standard of questions will be slightly moderate or intermediate level.
- Candidates should try solving problems, puzzles while preparing for AP LAWCET 2020 in order to improve their aptitude for solving questions from the Mental Ability section. For the General Knowledge section, candidates can make use of reading and memory aids to help them retain facts better.
- To ace the Current Affairs section, it is recommended that candidates form the habit of reading the newspaper daily to follow up on all the events happening in the country and around the world. Monthly magazines of current affairs are also a great tool when it comes to preparing for AP LAWCET 2020.
- Candidates while preparing for AP LAWCET 2020 must try to gather information on legal aspects and events, the constitution and various laws in order to ace the section. As a major part of the exam includes question from the Legal Aptitude section, candidates must put maximum efforts in its preparation.
- Prepare notes as you go containing all the important information. This will help you in quick revision later. Make sure you allot time for revision as it will prove to be very useful. Revision will help you stay in touch with all the important topics.
- Attempt to solve previous year question papers as a part of your preparation for AP LAWCET 2020. This will help you get access to a wide variety of questions and allow you to estimate the level of difficulty of questions you can expect in the exam.
- The conducting body also releases mock tests for the aspirants. As a part of your preparation strategy for AP LAWCET 2020, try an solve mock tests. This will provide you with a good sense of time-management which is very essential on the day of the exam. Moreover, practising mock test as a part of AP LAWCET 2020 preparation will help in establishing exam day like-conditions as these tests are timed and you will be better equipped to face the challenges on the exam day.