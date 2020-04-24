AP LAWCET Syllabus 2020: Know all about AP LAWCET 2020 Syllabus Here

AP LAWCET Syllabus 2020: The conducting body, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, has released the AP LAWCET 2020 syllabus on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSHCE). The syllabus of AP LAWCET 2020 is important for candidates appearing in the entrance test. Candidates can have a prior idea as to how to prepare for the entrance test by knowing about the AP LAWCET syllabus 2020. AP LAWCET 2020 will be conducted for screening of candidates into the 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB course. The AP LAWCET 2020 syllabus entails all the sections and the topics from which questions will be asked in the entrance exam. Candidates can read the article below to know about the detailed AP LAWCET syllabus 2020 along with the weightage of each sections, pattern of examination, etc.

AP LAWCET Syllabus - Sections and Topics

The syllabus of AP LAWCET 2020 as prescribed by the Sri Krishnadevaraya University is same for both 3-year and 5-year LLB course. As per the syllabus of AP LAWCET 2020, there are three sections from which questions will be asked in the examination. The sections included in AP LAWCET 2020 syllabus are - General Knowledge and Mental Ability, Current Affairs and Aptitude of Law. The list of topics included under each of the sections are provided below.

Sections Topics Aptitude for the Study of Law Legal terms Indian Constitution, its structure, sections and schedules Contracts and Constitutional Law IPC and the CrPC Strict Liability Contracts and Constitutional Law Torts Vicarious Liability Law of Crimes Legal Awareness covering Constitutional Law and Polity International Law Intellectual Property Rights General Knowledge and Mental Ability Historical events Geography Economics Idioms and Phrases -General English Current Affairs Economics - related current events too News of national or international importance News related to Legal cases/ judgements National and International Awards

Candidates must, however, note that the topics included in AP LAWCET 2020 syllabus for the 5-year LLB entrance test will be of intermediate level while that of 3-year LLB entrance test is of graduation level.

AP LAWCET 2020 Syllabus - Sectional Weightage

Sri Krishnadevaraya University has provided weightage to different sections in the syllabus of AP LAWCET 2020. Knowing about the sectional weightage of AP LAWCET syllabus 2020 will help the candidates to form their preparation strategy fo the exam. The AP LAWCET 2020 syllabus sectional weightage has been provided below.

Section Number of Questions Part A - General Knowledge and Mental Ability 30 Part B - Current Affairs 30 Part C - Aptitude for the Study of Law 60

AP LAWCET Syllabus 2020 - Exam Pattern

Candidates must also familiarize themselves with the exam pattern of AP LAWCET 2020 in addition to knowing about the syllabus. The AP LAWCET 2020 exam pattern will help the candidates calm their nerves before the exam. The conducting body will hold the AP LAWCET 2020 in an online mode as a Computer-Based test. The exam will be conducted in English and Telugu. There are 120 questions in the AP LAWCET 2020 exam each carrying 1 mark. The total marks in AP LAWCET 2020 is 120. Candidates will not be awarded negative marking for incorrect answers in AP LAWCET 2020. The exam duration of AP LAWCET 2020 is 90 minutes.