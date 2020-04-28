AP LAWCET 2020: Top Colleges Accepting AP LAWCET Scores

AP LAWCET 2020 Participating Institutes: Sri Krishnadevaraya University is the conducting body responsible for releasing the list of participating institutes of AP LAWCET 2020 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test is a state-level entrance test conducted by SKU that offers candidates admission to 3-Year and 5-Year LLB programmes. Candidates appearing for the law entrance exam can find the detailed list of AP LAWCET 2020 participating institutes here. The conducting authority accordingly releases separate lists for AP LAWCET 2020 participating institutes list for the 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes. AP LAWCET 2020 participating institutes include list of colleges offering admission to LLB, BA LLB, B. COM LLB and BBA LLB courses. Candidates can find the detailed list of the participating institutes of AP LAWCET 2020 in the article below.

AP LAWCET Participating Institutes 2020 - 3 Year and 5 Year LLB Programmes

AP LAWCET scores are accepted by several prestigious colleges and universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh. AP LAWCET 2020 is conducted for screening of candidates for admission to 3-Year as well as 5-Year LLB programmes. Sri Krishnadevaraya University releases separate list of colleges for accepting candidates for admission to the 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programmes. Candidates can find detailed list of the participating institutes of AP LAWCET 2020 for each of the programmes.

AP LAWCET 2020: Top Institutes for 3 Year LLB Programme

The participating institutes of AP LAWCET 2020 will offer seats to the candidates on the basis of their fulfilling the required eligibility criteria, merit rank in the AP LAWCET 2020 merit list and availability of seats. Candidates appearing for the law entrance test can find the top participating institutes of AP LAWCET 2020 in the table below.

Sl. No. Top Institutes Accepting AP LAWCET 2020 Scores for 3 Year LLB Programme 1. Sri Vijayanagar College of Law, Anantapur 2. Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati 3. All Saints Christian Law College, Visakhapatnam 4. Dr Ambedkar Global Law Institute, Tirupati 5. KKC College of Law, Puttur 6. KLU College of Law, Guntur 7. Sri Venkateswara College of Law, Tirupati 8. Anantha College of Law, Tirupati 9. Veeravalli College of Law, Rajahmundry 10. Smt Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College, Vijayawada 11. VR Law College, Nellore 12. Jagarlamudi Chandramouli College of Law, Guntur 13. DNR College of Law, Bhimavaram 14. NVP Law College, Visakhapatnam 15. Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati 16. Visakha Law College, Visakhapatnam 17. MRVRGR Law College, Vizianagaram

AP LAWCET 2020: Top Institutes for 5 Year LLB Programme

The admission of candidates to the AP LAWCET 2020 participating institutes will be subject to their fulfillment of the required eligibility criteria, merit rank in in AP LAWCET 2020 and seat intake capacity of the respective institute. Among the list of institutes accepting AP LAWCET 2020 scores for 5-Year Integrated LLB programme, the participating colleges offer admission to different programmes viz. BA LLB, BBA LLB and B. Com LLB. The top colleges and universities accepting AP LAWCET scores for 5 year programme along with the courses offered by each is provided below.

Sl. No. Top Institutes Accepting AP LAWCET 2020 Scores for 5 Year LLB Programme Course 1. Sri Vijayanagar College of Law, Anantapur BA LLB, BBA LLB 2. Dr Ambedkar Global Law Institute, Tirupati BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.Com LLB 3. KKC College of Law, Puttur BA LLB 4. Smt Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College, Vijayawada BA LLB 5. DNR College of Law, Bhimavaram BA LLB 6. VR Law College, Nellore BA LLB 7. Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.Com LLB 8. NVP Law College, Visakhapatnam BA LLB 9. KLU College of Law, Guntur BBA LLB

AP LAWCET 2020 Participating Institutes - Selection Process

The participating institutes of AP LAWCET 2020 select the candidates for admission to various courses on the basis of the common selection process conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University. SKU will release a list of candidates who qualify in AP LAWCET 2020 in order of merit. The candidates included in the AP LAWCET 2020 merit list will be required to participate in the selection or counselling process. The AP LAWCET 2020 counselling process will include mandatory document verification of the candidates at the designated centres followed by the online process of choice filling and choice locking. Candidates can make their preferred choice of AP LAWCET 2020 participating institutes during the online choice filling and locking process. The conducting authority will allot seat to the candidates among the colleges and universities accepting AP LAWCET 2020 scores on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance exam and their order of merit.